Mid-August 2015 found us in Meridian, Idaho, proud parents attending our son’s graduation from Northwest Lineman College, happy for him as he launched his adult life. One year prior at his graduation from Pendleton High School, his response to the survey of future plans required by the ASPIRE office was “lineman school,” though he wasn’t ready to act on it immediately. A year of workforce experience then focused his desire to move into a skilled trade.
I often think back to that time when following our local news this year, and my appreciation constantly grows for the unsung heroes in our midst, doing work to which many of us previously paid little attention. We miss the inspiring stories about the younger ones among us, features about school events and accomplishments, favorites for many local news readers.
With longstanding traditions of spring rethought, summer proposals for a return to school yet again redrafted, the upcoming school year challenges everyone to be flexible and responsive to the unknowns ahead. And it’s not only about instruction, with crucial supports needed by young people carried out by staff we rarely meet at the parent-teacher conference.
Lee and her colleagues work at the hub of all that happens at PHS, their programs intersecting with teachers, administration and staff, in supporting the success of all students, whatever challenges they may face. These staff know about resources to pull a struggling student back from the brink. That mandatory graduation survey response, based on realistic goals suggested in the ASPIRE mission “to assist with post-high school education and training as well as military and employment options,” relies on steps toward achieving those goals that are carefully planned out and supported through resources, peer support, and informational events. Or so it was a year ago. As this year starts, essential elements like these will have to be reconsidered, whatever the plans going forward, whether A, B, or C.
I wanted to know more about the normal that folks yearn to return to, but also what they would hope to be able to carry out under changing circumstances necessitated by COVID-19. Lee has more than 20 years invested in local high school graduates. She went into her profession because she loves “helping students work through barriers to success and assisting them as they complete high school and plan for their post-secondary goals.”
We may be confronting the most confounding circumstances in our lives, and yet Lee thinks of what might be possible, given the right circumstances and resources: “to see every student have the ability to be engaged in academic learning with home visits from staff so we could provide additional individualized support with social distancing guidelines in mind.” District plans might not be able to reach that far. Still, these times call for a sense of vision, and I am impressed by her willingness to dream big.
Appreciative of the school district’s support of staff, students and their families in these trying times, Lee sees the year ahead as a team effort. In her profession that team also includes “community partners, vital to meeting the diverse needs of our students and families, … key to staying mentally healthy during these unique times.”
Lee’s workday previously included individual and group meetings to support students and connect them with resources in the community. She admits that now, “phone calls and virtual meeting are not my first choice, but are useful in staying connected” in order to further “both academic and social/emotional learning.” As coronavirus conditions continue to be in flux, we’re working toward improvement, so that Lee and her colleagues may yet find opportunities to return to face-to-face interactions again.
We know our son’s success was the result of the broad array of academic, social, and extra-curricular support structures provided in our school district. Whatever combination of course scheduling, careers-oriented electives, expertise in support services he accessed, he had a village of support at Pendleton High School available then. And it is still there today for our friends’ and neighbors’ children, working hard to be responsive to their needs in the most trying of times.
We wish you well, Lee, and thank you as you start the new school year.
