There was cheesecake on the picnic table to celebrate LaNora’s birthday, with knitting friends in the Pioneer Park sheltered area wishing her well. One asked if she minded telling her age, and she answered, “Route 66.” Usually one of the quiet ones in the group, she prefers a side conversation while others live up to their reputation as “rowdy knitters.”
My knitting buddy, LaNora is an expert at lace and open-work knitting, patterns that often include elements rated at high difficulty. I’m always surprised at how quickly she progresses on a project from week to week. I wonder if she enjoys the introspective and therapeutic rhythms that knitting offers, along with the feeling of accomplishment and generosity in completing a piece intended for someone she treasures.
In a recent conversation, when I asked how her week had been, she said it had been hard. She told me about a trip to Wallowa County to attend two funerals, and mentioned one being a “good” funeral, while the other one was difficult. One for a family friend, a gentleman of advanced years, his memorial service was a celebration of a long life rich in experiences. But the second was for a very young cousin, taken far too early in a terrible accident. We talked a bit more about how difficult these kinds of family gatherings are now, but so much more important for us to find our way, however possible, to support one another.
LaNora has a deep understanding of the fragility of life, having experienced a difficult cancer journey through ovarian and uterine cancer, and found the strength of spirit that sustains life. Last December, as we were finishing up a knitting session at our favorite local brewpub, she told me and another friend her story.
Sixteen years ago, after caring for her mother at the end of her life, LaNora was confronted three months after her mother’s death with her own need for care. A doctor’s visit, due to some irritation and a muscle in her right arm that snapped, resulted in tests that brought a diabetes diagnosis. Her blood work prompted further exploratory tests.
At age 50, LaNora found out that she was on a cancer journey, with treatment choices of surgery in Pendleton and chemotherapy in Walla Walla, Washington, complicated by the need to monitor her diabetes. In the course of her surgery, it was found that she was in danger of a ruptured appendix, necessitating an immediate response. What was scheduled as a 2½-hour operation turned into seven more hours. And then she had to recover, in order to begin the chemotherapy, with an exercise trainer and massage therapist donated by the Spirit Program (also known as Kick’n Cancer) at the Roundup Athletic Club.
LaNora’s cancer detour began in July 2004 with her last treatment in April 2005, but she had already gained some familiarity with parts of it. When I asked her about the support she received, she talked about other family members sharing their cancer stories and the amazing sensitivity of the medical staff. While waiting for her first oncology appointment with her husband, LaNora was approached by the phlebotomist who later did her blood draws. This woman had seen them accompany patients previously to Walla Walla, and asked, “Who did you bring today?” When she heard it was LaNora coming for treatment, she was taken aback, her face filling with emotion.
And yet, LaNora emphasized her good humor through it all as she recounted the details. She laughed when she referred to her marathon surgery bringing her a “great remodeling job.” Yes, she experienced full hair loss, neuropathy, and foggy brain, and said that chemo wiped her out, but she remembers walking a lot, saying “at the time I didn’t think it was that bad.” It helped to have church friends who drove her to Walla Walla and donated gas money, and supportive extended family.
In her 15th cancer-free year, LaNora still gives back to local support programs, though now more difficult to carry out. With some folks fearful due to the coronavirus, I’m grateful she’s here to advocate for checkups for anything unusual, knowing how serious it can be.
