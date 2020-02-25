Recently, I’ve run into a former student of mine randomly at a coffee shop or the movies, but also in a joint experience rehearsing for the College Community Theatre production of “The Sound of Music.” Whenever I hear from students, it’s a pleasure to find out what they are up to in their lives, whether in request for a reference letter or just as a coincidental meeting.
When the cast website for “The Sound of Music” opened, I enjoyed David’s greeting in German and his Sahaptian language name. Soon after, when he played popular German music while driving with his daughter, he followed up with me to ask for additional music suggestions. In sharing resources German teachers use in their classes, I got nostalgic. It was a pleasure remembering my first encounters with David in German 101. At first situating himself at the back of the room, he surveyed what was going on to figure out where he wanted to be. With a lot of pair and small group work, often on our feet carrying out conversational interactions with students from across the room, music usually played in the background. I still have the CD David brought me of German music he requested that we hear in class.
It turns out that David’s journey into other languages began in early childhood, where school days included exposure to Umatilla, Walla Walla and Nez Perce languages. Many Native American languages are in decline and in danger of extinction but for the efforts to bring elders fluent in their first language as resources for Native American language classes in preschool through college programs. Some children can understand a grandparent, but do not themselves have enough language experience to fully participate in conversation. David told me that he understands Nez Perce/Niimiipuutímt, and was intrigued by learning more at a young age. In high school he took French, and in college, where he resided with Taiwanese roommates, he started learning German.
In German 102, David thought beyond just checking off college requirements. By spring term he was on his way to Germany for the Spring Intensive Program in Tübingen for a three-month completion of the first and second year curriculum and an opportunity to use German in country in an immersive experience. David’s highlights from that semester so far from home included historic sites, but also friends with whom he’s maintained contact both here and there. And so when “The Sound of Music” auditions were announced, he saw an opportunity to bring the language he’s learned and his cultural experiences across national boundaries to a community theater performance.
It struck me then and now how much David enjoys sharing his culture and language with others. Enrolled in the Coeur d’Alene or Schitsu’umsh tribe, with lineage reaching back to Spokane, Garry, the Middle Spokane leader, has connections to other places as family came to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to work here. Educational and professional needs took his two younger brothers on journeys from home as well. David shared his pride in one brother’s accomplishments in a photo accompanying a news story published in this newspaper, and other photographs have appeared as well.
David’s interest in photography and theater began in school and continued through college. His studies focused on the myriad activity backstage to support the actors up front. While David’s educational journey brought him together with people of other cultures and their real life and on stage stories, he continues to be a student of life both in his occupation and his non-work pursuits. When his daughter enjoyed performing in CCT’s production of “Shrek,” he saw possibility for a visible role for himself. And he’s been willing to take on extra tasks behind the scenes. It’s great when the costume makers include a man at the ironing board and sewing machine.
As we interact with others in our community across cultural, social, and political divides, we have the possibility of being enriched by their experiences, even as we offer something of ourselves. Over the years I have learned much from my students, and that continues in my renewed crossing of paths with David.
