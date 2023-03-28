It’s always a pleasure at this time of year to catch a bit of conversation with the neighbors as they ready their garden. I’m always impressed with what is already coming up and what new possibilities they have planned.
By comparison I feel like a laggard, but am always happy to pick up ideas to try something new.
Some of us just want to learn enough to tend to our outdoor surroundings and keep the tending to a minimum in labor and resources. Maybe there’s that elementary school experience of seeing a bean turn into a plant that inspires us as adults to start a container garden.
The memory of grandma’s summertime peppermint iced tea picked from the garden motivated me to start a kitchen herb garden. The volunteer oregano spreading in our front lawn is teaching us that grass could give way to so many other options. Maybe creeping thyme can become a new entry to claim territory.
So, when a friend called to invite me to come learn about xeriscaping at the first spring meeting of the Dirt Dabblers a few days ago, I wanted to know more. Not the first gathering I attended, it seemed to me both then and now that this garden club was really about more serious commitments to green thumb endeavors than I had, or the name “Dabblers” suggests. But perhaps that’s the point of the name, to invite dabblers like me to come on board and find out more about how to turn my brown thumb into a more successful green one.
The annual schedule includes meetings each third Monday of the month, generally 1-3 p.m. beginning in March. Meetings are held in the Fellowship Hall of Peace Lutheran Church, on the corner of Northwest Ninth Street and Carden Avenue. September brings a pause, with a final meeting in October.
April 17 is devoted to a tour of the Blue Mountain Community College green house facilities, a field trip on May 15 to nurseries in Walla Walla, with this out-of-town excursion car-pooling at 10 a.m. from the Peace Lutheran Church parking lot. June is set aside for a picnic at a member’s home, while the heat of July likely turns interest toward a session on flower arranging tips.
With August turning thoughts to the start of the school year, the presentation will share the Farm to Table education programs in the Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater school districts. And the October meeting features the generosity of this group in its donation to a local nonprofit organization.
A long-standing Dirt Dabblers’ tradition is the plant sale, held on the first Saturday in May (May 6 this year) at Peace Lutheran Church, beginning at 9 a.m. until plants are sold. We also see the results of civic contributions by this group in the rose garden at Roy Raley Park, maintained by members.
The garden club also donates scholarship money to the BMCC Foundation to support students. All of these activities enjoy the support of members who pay an annual membership of $5, a most affordable option to encourage more of us to join.
I see gardening as a multi-generational activity. When I visit our summertime Farmers Market, it’s a delight to thank the younger vendors, and let them know that the fruits of their labors are appreciated at our dinner tables. Perhaps some of them have also become active in the local high school or community college plant sales during spring, or helped out in the home gardens of some Dirt Dabbler members. Some may do their version of dabbling in the dirt in a 4-H club and display their plant pride at county or state fair.
Some of the longest standing traditions in our region recently made the news, as Native families harvested some early wild celery in the nearby mountains. The traditions we value of plants growing in the soil bring us so much meaning. I am looking forward to learning more about plants, especially those native to our region, and through them our place in our world. Here’s hoping it turns into a productive season of getting my hands dirty and some new herbs to bring flavor to the food we eat.
