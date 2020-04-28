It was a Thursday morning in January that I remembered to join up with the quilters at church to see how I could help out. Impressed by their donation last year of 131 quilts for needy folks in our region or beyond, and knowing how to use a sewing machine, I wanted to check in with them.
All handmade by a weekly group of about a dozen women and men who gathered to team up and fill in wherever needed to get another quilt laid out, pinned and tied, fabric ironed, and edges stitched and finished, these quilts are about extending warmth to those who lack it, rather than following an intricate design pattern. Still, there were efforts to combine pattern and color into a visually pleasing combination, communicating love and care to the stranger who would receive this gift.
As other obligations took me away from a regular commitment, I intended to return later to be involved. Unfortunately, that collaborative team approach is currently not possible during this time of physical distancing. And so, many of them are making masks, some to be sent out to hospitals or given to anyone who might need them.
Many folks find that their leisure interests and faith commitments meld in charitable action through the religious congregations they attend. In the past, those I know of have met during the week to serve meals at the homeless shelter, offer support to children and families under stress, provide personal care and school kits to those in need, offer music for services, or replenish and share donations from food pantries.
When flooding displaced our neighbors, those religiously committed stepped up along with others to support those most in need around us. We followed that activity in social media and in the news and were inspired to follow their example. That relief work continues, and in partnership with secular counterparts, congregation members continue to be available as the contact on the ground, with leaders available to those who might fall through the cracks in gaining aid through large agencies.
It’s a challenge to reconsider our charitable activity or a find a new approach to the needs surrounding us. This kind of action remains an important lifeline, a mutual give and take of care and concern, supplying concrete assistance where there is need, the warm support of human connection, even when we remain physically distanced. And at this time there are so many within those pathways of support who may find their local faith community to be a conduit to that assistance, whether on the giving or receiving end.
The pastor of the quilting group reported that the church continues to offer pre-filled bags of food to pantry clients, and that those in need are expanding to include people who have never needed it before. Congregation members, including a CPA, are available to bring their expertise informally to those needing it in strange and challenging times. Whether just noticing and filling a new gap where it exists, connecting with county and state agencies, advocating for housing and food needs, or just letting people know what facts and sources of information are reliable, faith leaders along with their congregants are responding to a heightened sense of service to others.
It has not been that long since we gathered to follow our interests with those who share them, whether it’s to sing, knit or sew, garden, landscape, cook or bake. In do-it-yourself projects at home and beyond our walls, we make ourselves available to others and communicate our care for them. We do so also in our support of local businesses in whatever ways we still can. As we feel gratitude to those performing essential services in their occupations, we can also ask ourselves if there is possibility to pay forward our thankfulness in meaningful ways.
We may find that a faith community is a place to connect with the efforts of secular entities who are working hard to fill the gaps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.