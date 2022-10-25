With the election deadline coming up on Nov. 8, activities to support voter registration efforts have been underway, and there’ve been careful conversations with friends and acquaintances, some about our rights and a sense that they are under attack.
I’ve observed this across partisan divides, based on questions asked and comments made at town hall meetings and debates many of us have attended.
Yes, differences exist in how we prioritize what we value, and which constitutional rights we deem most important. While answering questions at the voter registration table, I’ve learned about information gaps regarding voter registration and election processes. And I wonder how well informed we are about the language of those constitutional amendments, after coming away from some extended conversation about them. I realized another look is good for me, and probably for all of us.
These are some constitutional amendments that many of us believe are essential to the health of our country’s democracy. Among those listed here, some inform how we’ll vote on issues and candidates on our ballots:
First (1791): Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Second (1791): A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
Ninth (1791): The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.
14th (1868): All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.
15th (1870): The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color or previous condition of servitude. The Congress shall have the power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.
19th (1920): The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.
23th (1961): The District constituting the seat of Government of the United States shall appoint in such manner as Congress may direct: A number of electors of President and Vice President equal to the whole number of Senators and Representatives in Congress to which the District would be entitled if it were a State, but in no event more than the least populous State.
24th (1964): The right of citizens of the United States to vote in any primary or other election for President or Vice President, or for Senator or Representative in Congress, shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State by reason of failure to pay poll tax or other tax.
26th (1971): The right of citizens of the United States, who are 18 years of age or older, to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of age.
The ratification dates above suggest that our extension of civil and voting rights to our fellow citizens too often was inadequate and much delayed. And when we read or hear today of those in power or candidates for political office seeking to overturn our constitutional rights, it is up to us to take our voting rights seriously, to inform our choices as fully as our ballot offers them to us, whether for federal, state or local office and issues.
