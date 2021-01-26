At long last, the lamb order made it into our freezer, the result of a personal connection. Whenever we’ve had food provided by someone we know, or just a local provider, I’ve always felt that something more is going on in the preparation and enjoyment of what we’re eating.
Sometimes it’s possible to visit the farm, for me a source of warm memories, whenever we’ve been able to do it. And getting to know the routines of the seasons that bring our food to our tables is so much more meaningful than hefting a plastic-wrapped package into the cart at the supermarket.
It was about a year ago that I found out about a source of local lamb just before the start of a church service, the choir getting ready for the processional. Perhaps there is some religious background to “Mary had a little lamb,” at least in the moral of the historical story, to be loving and kind to others to receive loyalty and love from them.
In this case, it was Marie who had the lamb, and she had been on a long journey to achieve a lifelong goal, on this special occasion, her pastoral investiture. From my perspective singing in the choir, it was a beautiful service, attended by congregants from several churches where she had served as part of her internship ministry. Someone there that day told me it had not been an easy path, and thus, an even more joyful occasion.
In the meantime, I’ve been fortunate to get to know Marie a bit more. I’ve experienced her ministry filling in for pastors on vacation leave. In her service to the homebound and ill, her special flock has only grown as congregation members participate in streamed services at home. She ministers to others in unexpected places, making herself available from the young to the elderly wherever they are, not just in the church setting.
Recently, I found out that Marie works with MathCounts as a regional coordinator and as a head referee for the local Robotics league. In these programs for middle school kids (grades 6-8) there is a fostering of “a love of problem solving, … an opportunity for students to sharpen their mathematical tools and be recognized for their skill in problem solving.” Here students can “design, build and test robots to compete in accomplishing specific tasks. The program is competition based, but emphasizes teamwork, creative design and professionalism that extends to support of fellow students as well as graciousness towards those who might be your competition in one match and your ally in another match.”
Programs like these are so crucial to middle school kids not only for further development of their academic skills, but also for the development of their interpersonal skills. And Marie has continued to support their activity in these groups throughout the months of remote and distanced learning.
Marie’s ties to local traditions had her recently joining the Pendleton Round-Up Mounted Band, her love of horses and riding combining with her love of music. It’s wonderful when we find ourselves revisiting what we enjoyed earlier in life, and so Marie’s enjoyment of playing clarinet in high school in Pilot Rock prompted her to say yes to the invitation to join this group, where a wide age range brings together passions that many in rural places share and can enjoy throughout their lives. At this time, this group is on hiatus, as practice and performance on wind instruments presents a greater risk of transmission of COVID-19.
Over the years, Marie’s journey took her away from the family farm near Pilot Rock, and then back again in a personal ministry to the needs of her family that put her long-term professional dreams and her spiritual calling on hold more than once.
As this story continues, I’m learning from my friend’s resilience and commitment to her community. The detours she has taken offer lessons that are helpful to know about at a time of needed patience and persistence, episodes of experience rooted in love and loyalty to home and family, with a broad definition of what those words mean to us today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.