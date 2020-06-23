There she was, her fine gauge knitting needles working a small square that would join others in a knit patchwork blanket for one of her five grandchildren. Maybe you’ve seen her in the past at Round-Up with a project underway in her hands while following the action and visiting with someone sitting nearby.
My friend, Daria, matches most folks’ image of a doting grandmother. But that image might lead to misleading conclusions about who she is, what she cares about, and how she interacts with those around her. There are hints of a youthful rebel in the stories she tells and how her laughter greets someone else’s anecdote of possibly risqué behavior.
Her personal motto seems to be to tackle problems by taking the bull by the horns and facing consequences later. Well, maybe that’s just a Pendleton take on the adage that it’s better to apologize later if you assumed permission was not required, but I’m still paraphrasing rather freely. In the words she lives by, “If you don’t ask, the answer is no.”
It became something of a family motto, as her two children grew up taking on personal academic challenges, requiring them to request and justify permissions that stretched protocols toward including them in classes beyond their age cohorts. And her second-youngest granddaughter found success when she was encouraged to try out the family motto to correct a wrong order at a local fast food restaurant. No more tears.
Daria is known as a problem solver, whose most impactful contribution in our community came out of her concern for young people and their success in becoming adults. For more than 18 years she worked at the high school, assisting and tutoring at-risk students. Her experiences there led her to initiate efforts to provide a safe refuge for vulnerable young women, where they learned basic life skills, such as cooking, doing laundry, and basic banking. Their goals were to be safe and graduate high school or earn the diploma equivalent.
A caring and open-hearted woman, Daria continues the tradition of offering a shoulder and helping hand. She’s demonstrated her concern for those in need in myriad ways, from turning a Marie Kondo Tidying Up home project to recycle her husband’s T-shirts into a cancer fundraiser donation, to lending a sympathetic ear in a subdued side conversation with someone in need of a confidant, while rowdy knitters loudly carried on at the other end of the long table at the weekly knitting circle. An informal hub of this group, she continues to be there regularly during physically distanced opportunities to gather via Zoom.
Daria’s pride in her legacy is well justified. A school child who was considered stupid at a time when learning differences were not well understood, she only learned as an adult about the pathways she needed that traditional instructional models don’t address. Stressful family experiences contributed to her challenges. The unstable marriage of Daria’s parents led to her mother and grandparents raising her and her brother. Early onset of dementia and the death of her grandmother was compounded by the loss of her dear grandfather when she was 12. He had raised her to be independent and taught her basic survival skills that helped her cope with these losses. At such a young age she began to understand the necessity of “doing what you have to do.”
As a young adult in Portland she met her husband, and they raised their children for brief periods in Palo Alto and Eugene before settling in Pendleton. Through the ups and downs of her life, she’s maintained a sense of humor and adventure as part of her bond with others, whether at her church or in her community service involvements. And she’s learned when to stay neutral, and when to take a stand.
Having learned from Daria’s approach, physically distanced sufferers of cabin fever have been spotted knitting or spinning in a large circle at some local park, offering each other much-needed company. Understanding the fine line between taking responsibility and claiming possibility, Daria leads by modeling public health guidelines, showing up with her face covering in place, before settling in with her latest yarn project.
