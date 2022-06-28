Recently, I was visiting Tamastslikt Cultural Institute near Pendleton with a group wanting to learn more about our neighbors in our county. We were interested in better understanding the people who inhabited these lands before immigrants from Europe arrived.
We were greeted by our host, and she gave us an introduction to the history of this wonderful local cultural resource. As she talked about cultural differences we would learn about, she also referred to commonalities we share.
She encouraged our questions and spoke with passion and commitment about her preferences for where tribal investments should be made. She mentioned the importance of attending to the needs of the oldest and youngest, those least likely to have their voices heard. And she talked about changes in her culture that had emerged from the imposition of federal laws and requirements in how the tribes interact with the U.S. government.
She explained the matrilineal structure of the tribes had been replaced by the imposition of male administrative hierarchy in the appointment of chiefs, a change that aligned with the European patriarchal traditions of those years of treaty making (and, I might add, treaty breaking). And yet what continued in everyday realities were in fact centered on work carried out by women.
Multiple visits at Tamastslikt over the years have allowed me to take in new details, each time influenced to some extent by whatever I may have read or heard in intervening months. Sometimes a temporary exhibit there suggested new ways to view the permanent displays. This time the words of our greeter gave me a new filter for experiencing the exhibits.
Photographs often feature men, more so than women. The legacies of women appear in other ways. We see them in what they produced. They are present in the hours of work gathering materials and preparing them to create the products of their hands. These material artifacts are the handiwork of tribal women, often worked in intricate splendid detail, and speak to the cultural realities in everyday routines, as well as items required by special celebrations.
Today, women are increasingly active in leadership roles in the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, perhaps even more so than is true of our local and regional civic and political leadership in Umatilla County. Their representation in governing boards and tribal entities are increasing.
Even though our welcoming host acknowledged that her wishes have not prevailed in these decision-making bodies, she was hopeful her influence still could be felt, perhaps through women in community roles today who can be conduits to previously unheard voices. And she seemed to suggest the problems we all face in our contemporary lives could benefit from recognizing our commonalities to join in working toward solutions.
The day after this visit, a ruling came down from on high, written and approved by a group of five men and one woman, a subset of a group of nine Supreme Court Justices with immense power in our land. They took away a right granted almost 50 years ago allowing women to make decisions and plans for their lives that were often derailed because of childbearing and attendant responsibilities.
This right for women to have reproductive control in their lives allowed them to seek out and enjoy opportunities that men took for granted, generally unhindered by their familial roles to be active in the world of commerce.
As I took in this news, I thought of the words of our host at Tamastslikt, the legacy she wished for her extended family, remembered other strong women in CTUIR leadership roles I have had the privilege to meet and be aware of. Like so many women I know who say yes to solving problems in their communities, they respond to the latest challenge.
By coincidence on that historic day, I was nearby when a friend took a call from one of the younger leadership women in the CTUIR, looking to connect with others concerned about the changing realities now facing so many women. I offered to get in touch with her, in hopes we can respond at this time, develop new strategies to provide support to daughters and granddaughters, sisters and nieces.
They will need it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.