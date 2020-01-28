There’s always a twinkle in her eye when she talks about what fills her life these days. Rae is someone I’ve gotten to know after she retired from the workplace she started at when she was 17.
Her roots go seven generations deep in our region, so she knows so many folks here in Eastern Oregon. Following her interest in history, she saw possibility at the Heritage Station museum, perhaps at the front desk welcoming guests. The director saw a better fit for Rae with the needs of the collection, sorting and entering items into the database, locating appropriate storage sites to make them available to citizens in genealogical or property questions. She volunteers two days a week, sharing the expertise that comes from lifelong experience in a place.
Rae’s family is at the center of her interests. While she’s not the image we have of a matriarch, her role for her children after their father died was as the soul of dependability. Of course she was not alone, grateful to extended family and in-laws in Umatilla, Morrow, Wallowa, Wheeler and Crook counties for their support. These days as a grandmother, she’s still there for her two sons and their families, including two grandsons and a granddaughter on the way. Her calendar has time blocked for her grandson and schoolmates in his kindergarten class, helping out as they learn to draw and narrate their first stories. On a visit to his class, Rae responded when the teacher mentioned a need, though at first unsure about her capabilities. She’s finding that some things are the still the same, while others have changed, but there are always moments of fun. The joy in teaching and learning goes both ways, even for adults helping out in kindergarten, because there’s always something more to be enriched by in the interactions between the young in age and young at heart.
Yet Rae still has time for the community at large. Her many years of maintaining a large produce garden with her children and decades of work in agricultural field research, where she spent many hours cataloging plant and soil samples among other tasks, connected her to the projects of the Dirt Dabblers. A good friend invited her on a sponsored tour of the BMCC greenhouse, and she’s been a member ever since. She enjoys guest presentations at meetings in addition to the hands-on gardening projects throughout Pendleton. And here too it’s a combination of bringing her expertise while learning new skills as part of the Dabblers’ enthusiastic efforts to beautify Pendleton with professional quality landscaping.
And then there is the committee of citizen volunteers in the state foster system, which Rae joined two years ago at the prompting of an acquaintance at her retirement party. She said yes because she was looking for a challenge to keep her brain active, but quickly was compelled by the human stories to get involved. There are probably fewer moments of laughter in this group, run under the administration of the county’s office of the Oregon Department of Human Services to support children and their families. Five volunteers from all walks of life meet every month to make sure that children are placed where they will receive the support they need to be healthy, safe and thrive. In some cases they recommend support services to assist parents toward the success that is hindered by an array of difficulties, including financial need, health challenges, or experiences of personal trauma. The children may have special needs and require additional support services, such as ongoing medical assistance, speech therapy, counseling, or special education support. Sometimes the case files for these children document severe neglect and abuse, traumas that will take many years to heal. To have a role in bringing them to a safe environment is a truly moving experience. And we in your community are grateful to you for your commitment to their wellbeing.
Rae’s friends wonder at how busy she is. She responds that it’s only a few hours here and there. Getting involved with people in her community is a two-way street in giving and receiving, as she finds joy in doing something more.
