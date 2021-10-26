Around here there’s a tradition of making quilts for kids when they graduate high school. Recently a congregant at church shared the design and block he had drawn up and completed to use in the quilt he was helping out with, a beautifully crafted piece for the center of the quilt when finished.
I was moved by his commitment to this project, sharing fabric combinations for the pattern he envisioned, and making sure the family whose daughter just started her senior year was on board with his efforts. It’s an example of the close supportive relationships that take place in small rural towns throughout our region. They happen across generations, beyond family ties, interwoven connections between neighbors, where helping one another out is how things get done, and everyone’s survival has always depended on it.
Twenty years into an early retirement that brought him back to our region, he’s young for his years because he stays so involved. Active in community projects, in musical endeavors when available here in town, and with a local quilting group, he’s put in a second career in service to his rural hometown. When I first got to know him, it was through singing together, and we shared some laughter about how we voted.
Recently, the harmony came about with the ringing of individual bells. My friend spent part of his childhood in Hillsboro, and some of it here in Pendleton. Sickness in the family required him to live with his aunt. Later, while at the University of Oregon, he lost his mother.
During the height of the Vietnam War, he ended up in the Navy, where he helped save downed pilots in sea rescue north of the Demilitarized Zone. The Navy’s electronics and transmitter training taught him the value of furthering his education, and he committed to a long journey through college with many interruptions and restarts, with some adventures along the way. Lack of information to a first-generation college student was in part a cause of the first detour.
The Navy paved his entry into electronics engineering. In California he started his career as analyst, working full time, taking a couple of classes each term toward his long-term college completion goal, all while starting a growing family.
In his career he found success as a problem solver, by designing software and training users, with long-term stints in Australia, England, and consultation travel to Germany and across the U.S. There’s a special joy in knowing you are the expert others around the world turn to, even if for a seemingly obscure need. What matters is a well-designed fix to the problem.
Upon retiring to Umatilla County, and service on the city council of his town, he saw problems that needed his expertise, best offered in the role of mayor. New sidewalks, repairs to the water system, installation of a new well at the city park and street paving are among the projects he shepherded through. A long-term project in the renovation of the historic school into a modernized city hall continues to call on his abilities to write grants and support next phases of improvement.
There were needs in the school district in unfilled jobs, one that called out to my friend. Glad to get back into the world of work, thinking back on the rich experiences he gained in volunteering as a parent when his daughter was still in school, he made himself available to coach the after-school robotics program.
When you can help kids with little interest or aptitude for academics become successful programmers, see them win regional competitions four years running, and in the process demonstrate gracious professionalism by helping other teams troubleshoot their programs, there’s a great sense of pride and satisfaction in swimming in a small rural pond as a nurturing older fish.
These days he’s retired from some retirement gigs, while still maintaining availability to civic projects. Sharing different perspectives with friends at church and doing new things is important to him. Making things of beauty, in woodworking projects, and in his new hobby as he learns quilting techniques on his long-arm machine, is just a part of his life’s motto: Solving problems is a life-long pleasure.
