It’s that time of year for youthful milestones, with end-of-school-year traditions and graduations playing out around us everywhere. For many teens it’s high time to pass the requirements to be able to get behind the wheel in the family vehicle, in preparation for summer jobs, or just getting out and about with friends.
One parent friend proudly shared her daughter’s experience two years ago navigating revised processes for acquiring a driver’s license. It took me back to our sons’ experiences, the most recent 10 years ago, one of those milestones toward individual freedom that involved wonderful non-family adults to help make it happen.
When my friend talked about this rite of passage, especially important in our rural counties, I realized that so much had changed beyond the experience of learning the rules of the road. The licensing process has changed to where parents know as little about it as their children. It’s one thing to hear about it from mom, another to get it straight from the new driver.
She succeeded through sheer persistence. Passing the Provisional Instruction Permit test was not difficult, she said, having practiced on sample tests to understand what was required. Instructional options were not as available during the last two years, so a willing parent provided driving instruction, practice and feedback. Oregon’s required 50 driving hours came through chauffeuring her grandmother on errands.
The driving test posed the greatest challenge for our novice driver. In late February 2020 she had scheduled it for March 26, but COVID-19 closed down that service through the DMV, no longer available then in all communities at all times. A friend shared about a private company giving driving tests in La Grande, so she explored online what other options were emerging, some as far-flung as Ontario.
It felt like moving targets: an October appointment in La Grande too long a wait, a possible early August appointment for Pendleton that didn’t pan out, also postponed to October. The early October slot almost fell through when the examiner was not scheduled. Each change for the behind-the-wheel test necessitated another rescheduling for the written test too.
Finally, a parental intervention brought about an 8 a.m. road test through South Hill Pendleton in the examiner’s vehicle. A small ding in performance was for hand placement on the wheel, an error picked up from her father. Her advice to others is, “Don’t do anything illegal in your driver’s test.” And she laughed about getting in a stranger’s car to be able to take the test.
Currently, Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services has updated online guidelines for attaining the Provisional Instruction Permit, accessing Driver Education at the Learn to Drive link, and options for taking the driving test and required written test at the link for WhyDriveWithEd.
As to scheduling of driver’s tests, I contacted Sarah Lien, East Region Manager for ODOT DMV, who reports that staffing shortages still impact wait times in Pendleton and Hermiston, with DMV driving tests seeing a two-month wait. She stated that “DMV is encouraging anyone interested in working for ODOT to view our open jobs online at Oregon.gov/jobs,” specific to this need, but also more generally.
Third party vendors report a 4-week wait, with a shorter wait time possible in Hermiston if an additional examiner is hired. Her advice is, “Applicants need to go to the website to look for availability and to schedule their appointment at DMV2U.”
I asked about whose vehicle is used in the test, with her answer reminding us all of vehicle documentation: “Tests are conducted in a vehicle provided by the customer. It is important they bring proof of current registration and insurance to their appointment and the vehicle can pass the pre-trip inspection. Information on what to expect on a drive test and how to be best prepared is at www.oregon.gov/odot/forms/dmv/6614.pdf.“
For those drivers needing non-commercial license Lien also included this information:
Class C drive test providers in the Hermiston and Pendleton area include:Hanford Testing Services, Hermiston and Milton-Freewater, 541-730-8484, www.hanfordtestingservice.com; Training Wheels of Oregon, Pendleton, trainingwheelsoregon@outlook.com, 541-961-9753 or 541-272-4917.
Commercial CDL third-party testers also are available.
Here's to success in getting licensed to drive, and thanks to all who help make it happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.