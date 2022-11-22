In planning the last details for our Thanksgiving celebration, I always enjoy thinking back on past gatherings, many involving travel to join with extended family.
There’ve been years in the past when we were far from family, and then we were especially grateful to join with others in a similar situation. No matter the circumstances, this time of year always has us thinking about the people we cherish in our lives.
This year, I have been blessed to get to know people better, some who were strangers to me a year ago, while others became closer friends through shared endeavors. That often just happens naturally by following personal interests. As updated vaccines offered higher levels of protection this year, more of us ventured into greater involvements in our community.
Creative outlets are essential for me. There was the summer Saturday morning when I ended up at the Pendleton Center for the Arts, hoping to do some knitting with women who spin beautiful yarn for lovely hand-crafted items.
They weren’t there, so instead I joined a small group consisting of a local woman, two young travelers passing through Pendleton and the executive director in a session learning how to make small-scale rubbings of random patterns and colors. All it took was paper, scissors, crayons and our imagination, and we left with the makings for a lovely birthday or thank you card.
But more than that, our conversation was something I still treasure.
And then there were warm summer evenings, a perfect time to explore the pleasure of creating vocal harmonies over a couple of months in a grassy church yard, with each week bringing together a different combination of voices. The most beautiful part was the discovery by some of us who’d been told at some point in our lives that we couldn’t sing, that indeed we could be part of the melody and the harmony.
So, when I learned by email and text message about plans for a women’s choral performance in the Oregon East Symphony’s fall concert, and an upcoming audition for the College Community Theatre production of the musical “Nunsense,” I had to say yes.
Both became opportunities to get back together with old friends to sing and challenge ourselves with new performance possibilities, in new combinations of voices. It turned into a chance to get to know women across generations and from many backgrounds.
At the OES performance I also enjoyed some backstage moments with a former student and colleagues who played in the orchestra.
Preparation for the musical was a more intensive multi-faceted endeavor. Work on choreography came together as an essential layer, while we learned new tunes and the script, and added on-stage movement. I am so impressed by those who gave extra hours of practice, feedback and direction when needed, with a special thank you for the added evenings in the dance studio given to this novice dancer. Those responsible for each artistic component put in many extra hours.
At each new phase of rehearsals, we experienced the passion and expertise brought to the interweaving of singing, acting and dancing, with stage set and lighting contributed by members of the group to bring us to performance readiness. I am so grateful for the new friendships that came about from this effort.
While the audience may see only the performers on stage, both in concert and theatre performance, there are so many individuals behind the scenes whose efforts and support are essential to the whole. In particular, I so appreciate my script practicing buddy. Her shared insights into narrative performance, experience as a storyteller, along with her constant encouragement to persist in this journey made a huge difference to me.
There are many in our region who love to experience the joys of live performance, for the ways in which it enriches their lives. We are privileged to have programs in our public schools and in extra-curricular entities, sponsored by the Pendleton Center for the Arts, OES and CCT boards to develop performance skills.
Please consider participating in these kinds of opportunities as they become available, with auditions for “The Wizard of Oz” slated for Dec. 12-13. For more information call 541-215-9917 or visit collegecommunitytheatre.com.
