In planning the last details for our Thanksgiving celebration, I always enjoy thinking back on past gatherings, many involving travel to join with extended family.

There’ve been years in the past when we were far from family, and then we were especially grateful to join with others in a similar situation. No matter the circumstances, this time of year always has us thinking about the people we cherish in our lives.

Regina Braker, of Pendleton, is a retired educator with journeys through many places and experiences who enjoys getting to know people along the way.

