Last week, I submitted my April column, a civil discussion regarding the budget cutting underway at Blue Mountain Community College.
On Saturday, April 23, as I was reading through some old papers to revisit a fellow columnist’s writing on Ukraine, I came across an article this newspaper published on March 19 under the title “BMCC president orders ‘full institutional review’” on page A3. There was some detail in it that didn’t square with the content of the April 23 reporting in the front-page article “Showdown in the works over faculty, program cuts.”
The March article reported that “the review will take a wider look at the school’s operations and programs and provide recommendations on how to improve them.” Presumably such a review also would inform any budget adjustments needed ahead.
The article then quoted Browning on the need for budget cuts. In his words: “We can make budget adjustments so that we balance our budget, but we have to make sure we are making those adjustments such that we have resources available to be proactive and grow versus just hanging on. I’m not interested in hanging on. I’m interested in growing and being vital and thriving.”
These are positive sentiments, neutral in regard to any future directions, and in the context of an institutional review, to be informed by its findings.
The next paragraph summarized what Browning said, and these words are those written by EO reporter Antonio Sierra, “Although Browning said the college is planning on moving forward with the review, it’s still in the early stages. He said the review will be conducted by a third party and he’s already talking with a few potential companies about taking on the task. He doesn’t yet have a timeline for when the review will begin and end, and whether it will be completed by the time the college approves a budget for the next fiscal year.”
Having read this article some time ago, I was aware that budget cuts were forthcoming, and I assumed that they were informed by this promised review. In rereading this article now, I question how these decisions were made. This college president has fiduciary responsibilities to the taxpayers who fund our community college.
To offer up such vague plans for an institutional review, to have little idea of its contours or timeline, strikes me, a former college administrator, as malfeasance. That someone with a graduate degree in public administration can state a month before presenting budget cuts that he is not sure of the review’s completion prior to the cuts is either a signal of ignorance or dishonesty, in my opinion.
In the April 26 EO article, Browning continued with vague statements, “I think what’s lost is about where we’re heading. We’re losing sight of where we’re going.”
If he has a vision of what and where that is, he has not communicated it. Rather it is about what he is letting go by the wayside.
Continued reporting by Phil Wright mentions Browning’s sense that “the days of the two-year transfer degree being the heart of the teaching at the college are passed” and “employers need courses that deliver job-specific basic skills and education in just a few weeks.”
The latter may be true for some employers throughout our region. Yet even law enforcement academy and lineman college programs, as two random examples, offer programs of 16- and 13-week duration. School districts and health-care entities continue to report dire needs for trained staff, whose education often begins in the two-year transfer programs at our community colleges. As for the mental health care gaps in rural Oregon, they are as vast as the empty miles between far-flung communities, but real nevertheless.
After reading again the vague pronouncements made by Browning, I question the process that informed these proposed cuts. As a taxpayer, I wonder to what extent this process followed Oregon Administrative Rules. We all have a stake in this, whether or not we have children planning their educational futures. As a former educator, the best grade I can give at this time is an incomplete, and encourage more work ahead.
