On a rainy day in spring two years ago my friend from Alaska and I stood outside the high school talking. It was one of our first extensive conversations after getting to know one another only through small talk social gatherings and the brief chats that happened during choir rehearsal breaks. And because we had both walked to this rehearsal to sing with the high school choral students, we finished talking through whatever fascinated us before going our individual ways home.
Singing together has been a special joy that many of us have missed since our last joint efforts in musical theater, community and church choirs. Recently we joined with others at a local park to say farewell to our choir director and sing a few songs together. It felt like the months in between just melted away, as we heard one another’s voices both in song and telling anecdotes. And my friend shared a bit about her best adventure of the last year, traveling to Portugal and singing at her son’s wedding.
For many in that group and other singers, our fellow chorister has been a lifeline through her blog, sharing past travel adventures and stories of other interesting figures in her life, bringing a sense of a wide-open world during the months languishing in lockdown. Her writing and photos brighten everyday reality, and bring thoughtful perspective to challenging realities. And when I read something shared in an email, I hear her laughter, remembered from a party or that day in the rain.
Recently a poem offered during poetry month in April suggested the past year of pandemic had taken her to a thoughtful place. Some lines spoke to me: the things that kill the body / and kill the soul / have always been with us / they won’t go away / what matters is / the chaff from grain / we cull / within.
Her wisdom comes from a wide range of sources: the music and literature she studied in college, her children’s professions as musicians, a lifetime of journeys and exploring history and the people she has met along the way. One journey in particular was etched by the beauty of her surroundings, perhaps because she was traveling alone and took it all in with no other distractions.
It was in the south of France, her destination a village she had heard of and wanted to visit, but the train journey only took her as far as its neighboring town, beyond which there was no further public transport. She would have to walk, and did so, moving from the train station in the center of town toward vineyards and country cottages, her path following the town’s river upstream toward its source near the village situated in a closed valley, its craggy hills and gushing turquoise river stunning her with their beauty.
Upon arriving, she noticed the sign with the youth hostel symbol, a beautiful cottage filled with guests speaking German. They included her by summarizing in English their heated political discussion about changes in post-Cold War Europe. In the days that followed her arrival there, she joined two of her new acquaintances in bike rides around the region. Having walked into this beautiful place alone, she left it on foot enriched by new friendships.
When my friend visited again 30 years later, she asked, “After years of traveling and broadening my perspective beyond Alaska, would it still be the most beautiful place in the world?” Her answer was yes. She encourages others with these words: “May your feet take you to inspiring places and may your hands create something beautiful and help others!”
As I’ve followed my singing friend’s travel writing, without possibility for extensive journeys beyond our shores even now, I’ve been taking her motto seriously, to look for new inspiration where my feet take me, to be open to new experiences and friendships right here where we are, to make the most of getting to know new places close to home. And I know that I will find beauty, and that there are always others around us we can help.
