Years ago, I ran into a former of student of mine hailing from Texas with an uncle in Northeastern Oregon who had encouraged her to come out to our rural state university in La Grande. I supported her resolve to continue her adventure so far away from home, confessing to her parents at graduation that I, too, was to blame for why she had not returned to them.
She wanted the small college experience as compared to the state university where her high school boyfriend wanted her to join him. A sense of new possibility here compelled her to stay, as she discovered that she loved the outdoors and the new friends she had made.
After graduation she ended up fighting fire in the summers, buying a local home to make her life here. When you work in an occupation where survival can be on the line and the support of your crew goes beyond the typical eight-hour day, the connection grows much deeper than the relationship between colleagues in an office job. I think that’s true of other outdoor work too.
In our circle of friends and acquaintances, there are so many more who are doing this kind of work, perhaps taken on as a chosen vocation right out of high school, or started as a summer job while in college. Inspired by outdoor experiences, in backpacking adventures and hunting trips as they grew up, our children and their friends see new possibilities in work done to protect those natural treasures.
Increasingly, it is dangerous work, as they protect wildland landscapes, small rural communities, the exurban interface between population centers, and the vast seemingly empty spaces we value as retreats from the stresses of modern life. But as wildfires cross that interface, there is much more we must think about, new protective measures to act on, and there are those who can help us in the effort to further protect ourselves, even at home.
There are the arborists, who relish showing off their workplace skills at tree climbing competitions, which may once again resume in the near future. We enjoyed following the two-day action when our oldest son participated some years ago. These events offer an important opportunity to learn from more experienced arborists, demonstrate required skills for certification tests, and expand range of experience on tree varieties to practice technique.
In this time of drought and extreme weather events, arborists’ work to maintain the health of our urban tree cover has become essential, so much more than just cosmetic landscape work. Our ability to fight the heat with passive measures, such as strategic tree shade coverage throughout our neighborhoods, allows us to moderate our power usage, and keep the power grid from being overstressed.
After a stint working with his arborist brother, our youngest son took the next logical step in his search for work he loves and a crew that supports one another, attending lineman college in Idaho. Throughout his years as an apprentice level lineman, he worked in many settings, both in power grid maintenance and updating construction, as well as grid recovery in the aftermath of natural disasters. Upon achieving journeyman status, he returned to projects in our region, which also included power restoration for communities during last summer’s incredible fire season.
These occupations can become skilled alternatives for those not interested in continuing academic studies beyond high school. For my former student there was a meaningful connection between the seasonal work of wildland fire fighting and the enjoyment of those spaces in the off seasons. For my sons, the ability to work out of doors, and at times in beautiful locations, has intangible benefits. As their work becomes more dangerous, our efforts to follow guidelines toward reducing that risk become increasingly important too.
To my sons and their peers, men and women who are working the wildfires, the trees, the power grid, we are grateful for your choice of occupation, to go out there year after year, committed to this hard work. You are in our thoughts daily as we follow the news, knowing how important your work is.
