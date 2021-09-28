It was intermission at a concert some years ago at our rural state university in La Grande. A former colleague greeted me with a big smile and asked, “Did you buy our house in Pendleton? My mother asked if I knew the people who bought it. I told her I don’t know everyone here.”
I’ve thought back to that conversation as we’ve made changes in the house, the most recent to remove a heavy loudspeaker from the attic when we installed a new fan for better air circulation in this summer’s heat. My husband and I laughed at the likely fright caused by sound effects emanating from under the roof on spooky Halloween nights.
It connected with my friend’s sense of humor and enthusiasm for bringing others into the circle with a lively smile, or by sharing a joke from their phone. They’re the kind of professor who looks for ways to support the weakest student in class, even as the strongest work on tasks that challenge them as well.
I experienced their expertise at a summer seminar for teachers where I was invited to participate, as it aligned with my interests as a language professor whose curriculum included second language acquisition strategies and the development of intercultural competence. My friend brought people into the complex work of developing culturally sensitive curricula, signaling to us that there is always more to learn about those around us as we hear their stories and share our own.
And I am struck by the resilience and wisdom my friend so easily brings to interactions with others. The experiences of a difficult life and optimism in the power of education pave entry with those who see little promise for themselves, extending support and confidence to develop new possibilities for them. This professor started life with many challenges, the first being adoption when birth parents lacked the resources to keep their child. Gradually other doors opened because people were willing to offer stability, new possibilities and bigger dreams.
Early on, the elementary school principal approved my friend’s continuing attendance despite a series of changes in residence. School offered respite from upheaval and experiences of poverty, bringing so many positive experiences. Excellence at school as a pathway toward a better future was a lesson enhanced when their mother joined the eldest daughter in attending college. Home life changed in positive ways, and the occasional days of tagging along to lectures were highlights in seeing greater possibilities in the teaching profession. It’s funny what we remember, for my friend the campus coffee shop’s ginormous cookies.
After the family moved to Pendleton, a local attorney who presented the Rotary exchange program at the high school became a key mentor, suggesting that my friend apply. An internship at his law office brought the financial assistance necessary to a successful application to the program, and the following year my friend was off to Mexico for a life-changing experience.
Perhaps even more important than the positive adventure of “learning Spanish, meeting amazing people and falling in love with the Mexican people, language,and culture” were the inevitable challenges. In their words, “for the first time in my life I was not a straight-A student and there were many challenges with language, communication and culture shock.” These experiences confirmed the wish to become a teacher, the way forward now clear in a desire to teach Spanish. Following opportunities to work in ESL and a teaching position in Spanish, graduate studies culminated in hiring as a professor of Education.
My friend is now paying it forward, directing the Oregon Teacher Pathway program in its mission to diversify the teacher workforce by paving smoother high school to college transitions, and bringing professional development to preservice and in-service teachers and community members as director of the Center for Culturally Responsive Practices.
Their work extends to community service and outreach through volunteer activities, including advising students in the Education Club at EOU in its work with local food banks, and providing tutoring and mentoring of local children. My friend has come full circle, and the wide ripple effect from their life to others continues to expand, even as another academic year begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.