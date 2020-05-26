Nostalgia hit recently with reminiscences about work and interactions with our kids, some memories arising after a local Sunridge Middle School teacher, Blair, talked to me about the new normal. Listening to him, I felt fortunate not to be living the expanded parental role that families are now challenged with, and thankful to the teachers, coaches and staff who support the success of our children.
I remember talking at our son’s graduation here in Pendleton with a former student of mine, a teacher then at the middle school. Jo now works with teachers on supporting their work under challenging circumstances as an instructional coach at the Intermountain Educational Service District.
When I approached Blair and Jo for input, we relied on this new normal through email and later interviews by phone. Our communication was enlivened by the image in my mind of Jo’s smiling face and Blair’s cheerful resolve at taking on something new. Familiar with Jo’s background in Ione, where the culture of volunteerism informed who she is today, and seeing Blair in action in our community in so many ways, I wanted to know more about their current work.
They are in agreement about what matters most in their learners’ success, even more so in the remote environment. Whether a teacher seeking ways to supplement best practices by using instructional technology, or a middle school student, both groups of learners need “to know that you will show up, listen, and help them figure out next steps,” especially in the age group for whom “the needy human interaction” is most in play, where distance learning may make it “tough to replicate real life experience.”
Both teachers see their strengths in providing hands-on learning experiences. In addition to enlivening ancient culture classes on the Greeks with projects based in the Olympics, for example, Blair is coordinator of Outdoor School programming, and talked enthusiastically about field trips to Portland for live theatre performances. His experiential approach is on pause with students learning remotely, especially when working through packets of worksheets and posted homework assignments until the school year ends on June 4. So Blair’s been exploring how to be available to students through social media, or by implementing highlight lessons in ways that learners can experience in their home environment.
Jo’s work with teachers in the past involved road trips to all 18 districts, where a professional development workshop had everyone up and moving around, exchanging with one another. That’s been replaced by online screens in webinars, requiring her to think outside the box.
Inevitably, there is shared frustration with teachers when a connection becomes spotty, as happened to us when we talked on the phone.
Both Jo and Blair are inspired that their most reluctant learners are “doing more than they did in class originally.” Teachers who reported discomfort with working in an online environment had little choice, Jo said. “Thrown into the water, they had to figure out how to swim … and they are!” Some are experimenting with evening availability to increase parental support.
For the future, there may be blending of what they’ve done in the past with integrating new tools for remote learning platforms. Blair imagined for me how teaching a campfire cooking experience with a coffee can might be possible, and hopes for a redesigned model for outdoor school. Jo talked about the need to create some minimal environment for face-to-face interactions where students have access to support services out of reach to them now.
News stories focus on the digital divide, the necessity for ramping up support for those who need it most, and maintaining access for all. Local journalism informed us on efforts underway in each district, with more likely to come.
Jo and Blair see the current challenges in a message that a colleague recently posted.
“We are not all in the same boat. We are in the same storm. Some of us are cruising in our yachts while others tread water, desperately clinging to rafts with holes in them,” the message read.
These teachers take this reality seriously by seeking new pathways to reach their students. They are essential frontline workers, and I am grateful to them.
