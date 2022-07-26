She’s always on the go, sending texts to friends, putting out notices on social media for local fund-raisers, gathering folks with similar interests to help on a project, and gets support at short notice for something urgent, or to plan some longer-term commitment. It’s truly amazing to me.
Since writing my last column, I’ve seen her in the middle of the Pendleton Venn diagram pulling people I know from several different groups together: someone from church, someone else from a group I knit with, other friends from choirs I’ve sung in, and people recognizable from other entities, all for good causes. And of course, there are always many individuals I don’t know, whom she counts in her circle of acquaintances.
I think of her as an influencer in the best sense possible. Folks say yes to her because she’s out there in front doing even more, and her energy is infectious.
She doesn’t seem to accept anyone’s age as an excuse for not showing up. Her manner of presenting the task gives people confidence and enthusiasm to join in, no matter their demographic.
Having collected enough experiences and commonalities to connect her with people, no matter where their working lives take place, she takes pride in connecting with rural citizens, as well as those in town or beyond us in the city. She is much younger in her actions and vigor than whatever age shows up in a check of her identification for a senior discount.
When life starts in a community of a few hundred souls, where social opportunities exist only at school with less than a dozen age peers, or at the church located twenty some miles from home, you view everyone as a potential acquaintance, friend, or soulmate. My friend learned to live the motto “never knew a stranger” from her father. But there were constant reminders of what was not available to her too.
Cultural divides based in faith loyalties further limited who was available for friendship and the events she could attend. She has a memory of a grandmother teaching her to make chokecherry jelly, and she found refuge in her love of horses.
It wasn’t just the size of her hometown with a biblical name that limited relational possibilities. Deeply restrictive religious beliefs from her church and parents taught lessons in shunning those outside the tiny fold, especially members of more dominant denominations. Her family warned that her best friend in high school was someone to avoid because she was black. That did not square with my friend’s sense of faith or what possibilities lay beyond the horizon.
College became the outlet that allowed her to thrive. It was there that she met her husband. His studies took them to a large coastal metropolis, where she came across other perspectives. A further stint in a western Oregon town continued her education in opening herself to others, no matter their nationality, religion or ethnicity. The world had opened up to her and she embraced it.
At one point her life path rerouted to the deep South. There she realized how far she had come from the beliefs about race she had grown up with and left behind, realizing that her social habits violated taboos about who she could talk to. It surprised her how deeply entrenched those social limitations still were, well past the passage of laws to protect against discrimination. It motivated her toward a life of action to improve her corner of the world.
Seeing possibility in every individual, especially for those who face limitations, whether the aged, or young people with obstacles in their lives, she’s eager to help. Her long-time occupation of several decades in Pendleton required her to interact with folks in all walks of life, and that continues now in retirement.
Whether urgent farm chores claim her time, or community events call on her abilities, and some group needs a slew of volunteers to show up, she knows how to make it all happen. And it’s a reminder to me of what I value and am grateful for in small town life: the ability for each of us to have an impact in the lives of others.
Regina Braker, of Pendleton, is a retired educator with journeys through many places and experiences who enjoys getting to know people along the way.
