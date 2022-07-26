She’s always on the go, sending texts to friends, putting out notices on social media for local fund-raisers, gathering folks with similar interests to help on a project, and gets support at short notice for something urgent, or to plan some longer-term commitment. It’s truly amazing to me.

Since writing my last column, I’ve seen her in the middle of the Pendleton Venn diagram pulling people I know from several different groups together: someone from church, someone else from a group I knit with, other friends from choirs I’ve sung in, and people recognizable from other entities, all for good causes. And of course, there are always many individuals I don’t know, whom she counts in her circle of acquaintances.

Regina Braker, of Pendleton, is a retired educator with journeys through many places and experiences who enjoys getting to know people along the way.

