The last few weeks have seen kids enjoying last opportunities to get in the best of summer, following their passions for sports, venturing off to church camp, or staying in town to join their peers in Rock and Roll Camp at the Pendleton Center for the Arts Center, theater camp at Blue Mountain Community College, music camp sponsored by the Oregon East Symphony. They’ve been showing up at a local church for VBS, the acronym a better label because it leaves unsaid the last word (vacation Bible school).

Or they were busy preparing their pride and joy 4-H project to show by summer’s end. And still others made a habit of some daily time with siblings or friends at the splash park, waterpark or local swimming hole during the heat waves rolling through August.

Regina Braker, of Pendleton, is a retired educator with journeys through many places and experiences who enjoys getting to know people along the way.

