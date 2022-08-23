The last few weeks have seen kids enjoying last opportunities to get in the best of summer, following their passions for sports, venturing off to church camp, or staying in town to join their peers in Rock and Roll Camp at the Pendleton Center for the Arts Center, theater camp at Blue Mountain Community College, music camp sponsored by the Oregon East Symphony. They’ve been showing up at a local church for VBS, the acronym a better label because it leaves unsaid the last word (vacation Bible school).
Or they were busy preparing their pride and joy 4-H project to show by summer’s end. And still others made a habit of some daily time with siblings or friends at the splash park, waterpark or local swimming hole during the heat waves rolling through August.
Maybe work was top of the agenda, in a local business, as a farm hand, or learning the skills of a trade in construction or house painting. As they interact with the adults around them, young folks learn so much more than just the job they’re doing.
Highlights of summer include cultural offerings bringing outdoor pleasure to audiences on pavements and in parks, in concerts, outdoor theater and powwow competitions. The events of the season are a whirlwind of activity also brought on by the needs of producing our food supply, the results of the last planting, while the repair of damage from unexpected weather continues in the juggle of urgent tasks.
Local events showcase the best of the harvest coming in at farmers’ markets and county fairs, and folks show off their skills at rodeos and stampedes. Some find themselves focused on completing home repairs and do-it-yourself improvements while the weather cooperates and then can look forward to a break to take in the local entertainment filling the calendar.
This year also includes a ramp-up in political activity as candidates in mid-term elections ready themselves for the final stretch in the months ahead, put in the miles for town halls or seek visibility in local parades, while local volunteers show up to talk with prospective voters. This year is particularly challenging in having conversations across the political divide.
How do we respond when someone’s energy turns into a violation of personal space? When a friend recently experienced a repeatedly wagging finger in his face, he remained calm, and quietly kept the conversation going, asking questions to know more about what informed the claims shouted at him.
Sometimes there was negativity in a dismissive comment about the wrong party, when a couple realized they were talking with members outside of their political bubble, and quickly backed away. This was at a political party booth, but productive conversations were also possible at the Umatilla County Fair.
The most successful interactions were not necessarily with folks who stated their support for candidate X, Y or Z. It was the give and take with individuals who approached the booth to state opposition that led to an exchange about something we had in common, followed by some willingness to learn more about a new candidate making the rounds. Though rare, they were valued all the more when they came about.
Even when we know that our neighbors vote differently than we do, we still share many of the same rhythms of life, the simple pleasures of summer, and the patterns and traditions of the other seasons.
Perhaps we share in supporting those youth programs that help our kids thrive. Or we have faced a difficult challenge, lived through a medical problem that they experienced too. And where there are problems to solve, we recognize that we can come together in our communities and rely on one another to create the solutions we need.
The rhythm of life during summer brings special moments for all of us, whatever our age. There is lazy relaxation combined with projects and events that offer a chance to recreate ourselves, learn new skills, meet new people and add new sparkle to our multi-faceted personalities. Some of it is difficult, perhaps frustrating too, much of it a pleasure, yet all of it essential to healthy living.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Regina Braker, of Pendleton, is a retired educator with journeys through many places and experiences who enjoys getting to know people along the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.