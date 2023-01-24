On a Saturday morning daily walk in the sunrise twilight, I was surprised how many lights were already on in houses I passed. No doubt there are early risers among the neighbors, some to attend to a pet or to take advantage of the quiet of the morning. It took me back to a January memory of many years ago at the other half of the day when the setting sun had given way to darkness.
Something had gone wrong. Someone got upset. The little one bolted out the front door dressed insufficiently for the cold outside and fresh layer of snow. I followed to make sure he stayed safe. After several turns right, left, then a street crossing, as he entered an alley, I caught up with him, and asked where he was going. “Seattle,” was his reply. I suggested we should head in the other direction then. As we walked hand in hand, I drew his attention to the lit houses, told stories about what good things might be going on there. When I asked if he was ready to go home, his answer was yes.
Recently he called to tell us about a random encounter with someone who recognized him from a wrestling event many years ago. That Gresham wrestler, now transplanted to our eastern region, remembered staying with us during a weekend tournament. Our son was amazed at how small the world is when interests bring strangers together through a shared memory so many years later.
That’s been true for so many kids involved in extra-curricular activities, whether in sports, robotics, choir or band, when they bring their best to district and state arenas. It’s also the case for regional and local involvements, and in the noncompetitive arena for people of any age.
My random encounters in the last few weeks included a get-together with some knitting friends. The group had expanded and met in a new venue. Some were creating costume pieces for the local “Wizard of Oz” production. At the other end of the table were two I had last seen one evening through a Main Street window, enjoying a painting class.
There was the young man helping take down the church Christmas tree, while I practiced playing the next Sunday’s hymns. I realized he was familiar to me from the local “The Sound of Music” production and said hello, and he shared his name with me. That took me back to remember others whose enthusiasm and energy brought that story to life. Theatre and music performance are great places for folks of all ages to share their talents and be a part of a team effort.
When two young folks at church joined in to fill a gap at a rehearsal to play bells, it turned into a beautiful hour of music making. Joining people old enough to be their grandparents, they added to the magic of melody and harmony emerging from each player ringing only a small number of bells at the right time. We need more of that.
There’s an anecdote of Kurt Vonnegut on social media, where he remembers a conversation with an anthropologist. When Vonnegut claimed being no good as a teenager at any of his pursuits in music, theatre and art, the anthropologist told him the point of our involvements in those activities is enjoyment rather than being good at them. That perspective shift changed Vonnegut’s life, as he reconsidered our society’s emphasis on competition in what we do.
The joy in these pursuits comes from exploring our creativity with others, the human spark that keeps us engaged, and that includes athletic activities too. When that motivation leads us to develop our skills to excel in the arenas of competition, joy comes to others as well.
It’s appropriate then to mention two regional coaches in Umatilla and Morrow counties, only just honored as National Coaches of the Year, Heppner’s Greg Grant in football, and Pendleton’s dance team coach Debbie Kishpaugh, recognized for winning and their commitments “to enrich every player’s life now and into the future” and “heart over talent,” as quoted in the National Federation of State High School Associations’ announcement. It’s a well-deserved appreciation.
Regina Braker, of Pendleton, is a retired educator with journeys through many places and experiences who enjoys getting to know people along the way.
