On a Saturday morning daily walk in the sunrise twilight, I was surprised how many lights were already on in houses I passed. No doubt there are early risers among the neighbors, some to attend to a pet or to take advantage of the quiet of the morning. It took me back to a January memory of many years ago at the other half of the day when the setting sun had given way to darkness.

Something had gone wrong. Someone got upset. The little one bolted out the front door dressed insufficiently for the cold outside and fresh layer of snow. I followed to make sure he stayed safe. After several turns right, left, then a street crossing, as he entered an alley, I caught up with him, and asked where he was going. “Seattle,” was his reply. I suggested we should head in the other direction then. As we walked hand in hand, I drew his attention to the lit houses, told stories about what good things might be going on there. When I asked if he was ready to go home, his answer was yes.

Regina Braker, of Pendleton, is a retired educator with journeys through many places and experiences who enjoys getting to know people along the way.

