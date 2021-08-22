When we arrived in Eastern Oregon, to a location identified by our shipper as “remote rural,” there were people I knew who had a connection to our new place of residence: a college friend who grew up in La Grande, and another friend from the same university who reminisced about her aunt and cousin whom she had visited there years before.
There was yet another college connection, when the Lutheran minister called my office number on campus to welcome me to La Grande, on behalf of his daughter who had lived on the same floor in my college dorm, who had seen my alumni update about our relocation and my new job. Small world, I thought.
Years later here in Pendleton, we attended a St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser and enjoyed talking with folks seated at our table. One of them was a manager at our bank, whose face lit up in recognition as I shared an anecdote about a former student and where he was from.
It was his nephew from Condon. Oddly enough, my friend with the aunt and cousin in La Grande had lived for some years in Condon, when her husband taught at the high school there. It’s possible her daughter had some interactions at the local playground with my student when they were toddlers. Small world, isn’t it?
I wonder how remote and cut off from the rest of the world we really are in rural communities in Eastern Oregon. It’s something worth further consideration when I hear the belief that life in wide open remote spaces equates with safety from the pandemic’s reach.
One of my Pendleton friends was away from home more often than she wished recently due to the loss of a family member. The trips to the funeral and to help settle property and estate details took her to other Eastern Oregon counties for extended stays. Others in her extended family came to help as they were able. And as she talked about the stories and laughter shared at the funeral, the opportunity to see aunts, uncles and cousins from all corners of Eastern Oregon, it struck me that folks may live in far-flung places, but have more connection over the miles than do those living in densely populated places.
Summer traditions in rural towns include mingling with old friends and acquaintances, and family too, at county fairs, rodeos and stampedes. Coming from far and wide, folks value these gatherings as important events for social connection. No doubt some in attendance head back to jobs other than on the land, perhaps as long-haul truck drivers covering great distances with destinations in more populated areas, or at any number of venues along our highway corridors, where there is daily contact with travelers from other counties, states, places we presume to be less safe. I mention this as just one example among many others.
In a recent conversation with someone who’s got a deep streak of independence and a strong sense of physical strength, the topic of vaccination came up. His wife had gone ahead, while he thought he could weather the challenge without it. He didn’t want to be told what to do. That depends on who’s pressuring that decision: people in positions of authority, members of his family or his age peers and work colleagues bringing peer pressure to believe in youthful invincibility no matter what.
An elderly gentleman told me he could accept succumbing to infection because he’d had a good life. I didn’t wish that kind of death on him was my reply. I didn’t ask about infecting his wife, children perhaps, or grandchildren too young for vaccination. His hearing aid was turned down, so this difficult conversation ended.
The remote rural reality I see is that infection with the delta variant brings greater likelihood that we will pass it to people we know and love. To act on what is proven to protect us in the use of masks and social distancing learned before vaccine availability, and the vaccine set for FDA approval at this writing bringing protection from the worst effects of the COVID-19 virus, especially the delta variant, it’s about protecting each other.
