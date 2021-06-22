Eastern Oregon is a place where connections with other people abound across the expanse of several counties. Early on as I was getting to know Wynelle, we were talking about where we had come from and worked. She named her sister-in-law and asked if I knew her. As so often is the case, having worked at our rural university in La Grande, I did know her, and was surprised at this random connection to my fellow soprano in the choir we sang in.
Making new friends in a community often starts with shared interest groups, and gradually lead to discovery of other things in common. That has not been so easy this year for newcomers to Pendleton, as they post queries on social media about how to gain a foothold here. Wynelle was welcoming to me as someone who herself had moved to Pendleton years ago and appreciated those who helped her gain insights into this community.
A nurturer by inclination, she reaches out to those around her, recognizing something valuable in those whom she supports and hopes to see flourish. And I am still thankful to her for the housewarming gift of primroses she left on our front porch along with an invitation to meet for lunch.
Wynelle and her husband have made a deeper commitment beyond what many of us see in our daily responsibilities at home with family, in our occupations and in the community. Her story is remarkable for the lives she and her husband have touched, as they adopted several children over the years, both independently and through the state. Just over the last four years they’ve welcomed 40 children into their home as foster parents. In that role they provide a reliable, calm and stable environment for children who too frequently have experienced chaos, neglect and trauma. Wynelle’s expertise in medical care is essential, as is her belief in the power of love to heal damage and build resilience.
An adult lifetime in Pendleton with a brief stint in Central Oregon came about as the result of a commitment to help out with a local church struggling to build its congregation. With professional credentials allowing Wynelle and her husband a sense of wide-open possibilities for their livelihood, they came to Oregon from the Gulf Coast without personal connections and built their lives here. And as the years progressed their family grew out of a response to the immediacy of emergencies that placed infants and older children in their care — the first, a newborn baby, in response to a call by their pastor. Their children came to them at a week old and then ranging from 3 to 12 years. Wynelle told me, “God kept bringing them to us.”
No stranger to adoption, Wynelle grew up in a sibling group of six children, two of whom were adopted. And even though her father struggled as a functional alcoholic, his strong work ethic and support of his children’s education beyond high school, with three graduating college, convinced her of the power of his legacy: Support children’s strengths for them to thrive. And so, even where there may be seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Wynelle’s children have had opportunity to address what challenges them, while nurturing their passions and talents.
Where there was loss and a late start, that journey is not easy, but the hope and promise that come from the investment of compassion and love is powerful. Her own children thrive and struggle and live their adult lives, sometimes still needing structure and encouragement where it can be found.
The road Wynelle and her family travels reminds us all of struggles we’ve known in our own circumstances. During this last year, COVID made the journey more difficult, and Wynelle and her husband survived infection. They’ve decided to transition toward respite care and emergency response for foster children going forward. Wynelle’s doctor suggested she could retire, but parents and grandparents don’t retire from their roles. Where there still is the possibility of being available where there is need, of giving someone parental support who is missing it, stepping away completely is not yet an option, and I am grateful to her for it.
