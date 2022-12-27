It was a beautiful summer afternoon at the park, when a friend sent a text message asking if I wanted to come join their support of the annual Relay for Life on behalf of local regional cancer support services. It was just the right timing for me. This event brings together people from all walks of life and age groups who’ve experienced cancer, as patients, as supporters or care givers or health care professionals.
Sometimes those roles intersect in complex ways, and I’m always surprised to recognize someone at the event familiar to me from some other community context. Just a few words shared over a display or through testimonials brings a realization that our experience of cancer is a common thread in our lives. In the presence of this terrible shadow on so many lives, the stories people share and networks of support are truly inspirational.
One of the presentations was compelling, knowing how difficult the cancer journey can be for people living in small, rural communities, especially in remote locations. Representing the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network, Karen Malcolm told us about the lobbying efforts to bring greater support to our congressional district. These efforts include bringing continued research funding to see that the latest research and innovations in early testing and treatment reach our parts of the state.
After just a short conversation, I was in awe of the commitment this woman has made to keep maintaining the lifeline of support to our region, especially in expanding equity in cancer trials and early detection. And now I’ve learned that Karen Malcolm is on her own cancer journey, taking in perspectives she’s known about from family and friends through her own prism.
She counts herself fortunate in getting an early diagnosis from a mammogram, with a lumpectomy and radiation indicated as her treatment for early-stage breast cancer. As we spoke, Karen told me about the beaded horse medallion she wore, a keepsake from her second mom who died of breast cancer that quickly spread to her brain. This event made cancer real to Karen and inspired her advocacy work.
Karen’s family has been in Pendleton for 50 years, with brief periods away in neighboring states and for her college studies. An enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, with family also enrolled in the Paiute-Shoshone tribes, she is a steady presence in the cancer support community here, volunteering with the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Pendleton since 2009, and working as the ACS Cancer Action Network Lead Advocate for Oregon Congressional District 2 since 2018.
Through her work, Karen knows so many people on cancer journeys, many coming through treatment successfully. In honor of those who succumbed, she continues her efforts to urge support for multi-cancer early detection screening, and the DIVERSE Trials Act addressing equity in cancer trials. Congressional action on House resolution 1946 Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act is stalled despite broad bi-partisan sponsorship.
Karen Malcolm stresses the importance of contacting Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, for his support of this bill to join his 109 Republican colleagues who have signed on as sponsors of the bill. Bentz’ support would continue the legacy of his predecessor in Congress at the federal level, and of similar state support years ago by state Rep. Bob Jensen of Pendleton for polyp screening.
As our conversation came to an end, with so many anecdotes prompting yet others, I was moved by a childhood memory Karen shared with me. They were at the grocery store when her mother discovered the loss of her paycheck at the checkout line. The store manager, Greg Roland, stepped in to take her contact information and cover their grocery bill. Karen’s mother told her children to remember this kindness and carry it forward to someone in need. It was the start of her commitment to help others.
In this season of giving, we need the spirit of generosity exemplified by Karen Malcolm, not only on the personal, individual level, but also in our communities, in our region, and beyond. When we act to honor “out of many, one” our national motto “e pluribus unum,” and reach beyond ourselves, we can make miracles happen.
Regina Braker, of Pendleton, is a retired educator with journeys through many places and experiences who enjoys getting to know people along the way.
