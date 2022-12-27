It was a beautiful summer afternoon at the park, when a friend sent a text message asking if I wanted to come join their support of the annual Relay for Life on behalf of local regional cancer support services. It was just the right timing for me. This event brings together people from all walks of life and age groups who’ve experienced cancer, as patients, as supporters or care givers or health care professionals.

Sometimes those roles intersect in complex ways, and I’m always surprised to recognize someone at the event familiar to me from some other community context. Just a few words shared over a display or through testimonials brings a realization that our experience of cancer is a common thread in our lives. In the presence of this terrible shadow on so many lives, the stories people share and networks of support are truly inspirational.

Regina Braker, of Pendleton, is a retired educator with journeys through many places and experiences who enjoys getting to know people along the way.

