My neighbor was finishing her walk as I was picking up some windblown items in our yard, and we paused to talk for a bit about our neighbor we now miss, who didn’t quite make it to her 90th birthday. As we shared anecdotes about our interactions with her, we agreed that her sense of independence was something we admired.
As November started, there were cultural and religious references to commemorations of the departed in Dia de los Muertos, All Saints and All Souls Day, and I thought of people I know who are no longer among us. Remembering each one, it brought to mind what they offered, whether to their families, their neighbors or to colleagues they worked with, and the void left by their passing. Sometimes it’s not easy to define the lines between collaboration, concern, affection and love, when we think back to our relationships with those we’ve lost.
Some offered their talents and capabilities to civic groups as volunteers. I have a special memory of a friend whose candy-making lesson, auctioned at a community fundraiser years ago, allowed my son and me to learn to make her favorite holiday sweets together in her kitchen. That was an important experience for both of us, at a time when the challenge of navigating teenage behavior resulted in dissonance in the family atmosphere.
Others extended their love and affection in special ways to anyone they included in their expanded definition of family. That was my mother-in-law’s sister, who was happy to become grandma to whoever needed one. In the year her sister died, she took on that role for our son at his wedding, standing in for her sister. We were lucky to be among those who surrounded her at her home this spring when her life was coming to an end.
As this month progressed, we marked Veterans Day. Though this holiday honors the living who’ve sacrificed so much in their service to the nation, commemorations around us also focused attention on those who made the ultimate sacrifice. This year has seen recognition of others as heroes as well, because they’ve stepped up to the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic, and they, too, have sometimes paid with their lives for doing their jobs.
This year many of us have made our first extended travel to belated gatherings, to happy occasions such as weddings, but also to the postponed celebrations of lives of those we now miss. Some succumbed to COVID-19. And there were those unable to receive care for conditions that under normal circumstances would not have ended their lives.
Our local obituaries document a sampling of who has departed among us, their interests and passions, their commitments. And often the accompanying photo is of a friend and loved one who is far too young, someone’s son or daughter, a sister or brother, cousin, aunt or uncle. It may be a parent or grandparent, someone with a parental role in children’s lives.
As we remember them, I wonder about the impact of their absence in our lives, in what we have lost in a permanent relationship as we experienced the death of a relative, spouse or partner, friend, colleague or neighbor. What also matters is the absence of their impact on others beyond ourselves. Will our loss inspire us to take on some contribution that we can commit to in their honor? Are we willing to consider filling some void they have left?
With Thanksgiving approaching, I hope we can be grateful to the people we knew who have passed beyond us this year, as we remember what their lives meant to folks for whom they mattered. It can prompt us to consider our role in filling a gap they’ve left us with, an inspiration to us to say yes to something new. And it can challenge us to look back on their lives, even those we didn’t agree with, to seek something positive to emulate. A common wish in the Jewish tradition is to let their memory be a blessing to others. I understand that to mean the fulfillment of that wish only happens through us. May it be so.
