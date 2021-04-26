Many years ago, we traveled to Memphis, Tennessee, to visit a family matriarch, to meet for the first time the great-aunt who had sent us a wedding gift. Aunt “Tweet,” as she was called, regaled us with family stories, talking about her brother, James, my father-in-law’s father, too early killed in a trucking accident, leaving his widow and young son to make their way in Seattle as the Great Depression ravaged the country.
There were details about family traditions, her grandfather the minister, whose legacy she wanted to share. Aunt Tweet had married a clergyman herself. It was sometimes difficult to follow whose story she was telling, about moving from place to place, from North Carolina to Union Church, Mississippi, where her father, Angus, was born.
Things got interesting when she told us about him, how during the Civil War, normal life was so upended that he was sent to Texas, still a boy (8-11) accompanied by someone older, someone she referred to as a slave. It stunned us to be visiting with a person who was a link to family members who had experienced the Civil War and had lived with slavery. Years later, we learned of Aunt Tweet’s death, leaving any questions we still had unanswered.
That Memphis visit came to my mind this year, as family papers were sorted after the death of my mother-in-law. A letter laid out the family genealogy in detail, written in 1943 when he was 89 by that boy whose education paused during the Civil War, making sure the remnant of the family had a record of its forebears.
He wrote about himself in third person for the sake of an impartial narrative: “… born at Union Church, Miss. July 7, 1853. Grew up on a farm, attended short sessions of country schools, and during the Civil War, 1861 to 1865, there were few schools to attend. At this time he was riding a Texas pony and helping drive Texas cattle from the plains to the Confederate Army in Va. for beef.”
While in college my husband met a fellow student, Tom, from Texas with the same surname. Tom was Black and neither considered the possibility of a family connection, because of where he was from. At the time John heard about Angus’ letter and Texas adventure, he did not consider that possibility, because Angus had left out the detail about who was with him.
Only after hearing Aunt Tweet elaborate on her grandfather’s legacy and her father’s Civil War experience did John wonder if there was indeed a link back in time, and thought about the differences in opportunity and support claimed by those who came after with the same family name, but on different sides of the slave transaction.
The historical record on Union Church, Jefferson County, Mississippi, is readily available. The place name came from the consolidation of worship of Presbyterian and Methodist congregants, who had moved there from North Carolina, families with origins in Scotland. Church membership rolls include their names along with those of their slaves, who worshipped in separate afternoon services.
For each enslaved congregation member, the slaveowner’s name also appears. This listing calls them “servants,” yet they were not paid as household staff, skilled crafts-workers, or field laborers.
A brief account of the “Scotch Settlement” notes that this euphemism was in common usage by the slaveowners. There’s something about that choice of words — a way to cover the guilt of enslaving people, perhaps? After the war a new congregation formed to accommodate the newly emancipated.
Other county records document slave transactions before emancipation. The “1860 Jefferson County Slave Schedule — Mississippi” lists slaveowners alphabetically and the number of people they purchased. Angus’ father the minister is listed with five.
This family history challenges us to consider new options to old traditions. We consider ourselves fortunate to celebrate today’s version of Angus’ family. This branch of the family tree is enriched through immigration from Latin America, with the youngest adding what they learn from their Native American and Hmong heritage.
On May 8, there is “Eight o’ May” to commemorate, celebrated as the date in 1865 when news of emancipation entered Mississippi.
