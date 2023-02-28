A recent webinar I attended brought a memory of my oldest son learning about the financial consequences from a bad auto accident. Thankfully no one was hurt when the vehicle left the road in a remote location. The citation and towing bill were very expensive, but he seemed to have it covered. At the time I saw it as a step toward becoming an adult, since he was already talking about lessons learned. There were other traffic scrapes since that mishap with additional unexpected consequences, but he got through it.
The webinar presented by Oregon Law Center on the “Driver’s License Remission Order,” issued in December by then Gov. Kate Brown, was announced through an organization I belong to. When other members wanted to be informed, I agreed to attend, then took a closer look at the Jan. 26, 2023, East Oregonian article “Pendleton municipal court judge explains driver’s license reinstatement process” to learn more.
There are two basic processes to understand:
1) The remission order has judges forgiving fines associated with traffic violations of a noncriminal nature that led to suspension of license, while other holds on the driver’s license, such as traffic misdemeanor or felony, are not.
2) Reinstatement of driver’s license is a separate step to be carried out with the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicles division.
The governor’s order lists the names of 7,000 drivers with suspended license because of nonpayment prior to 2020. A much higher number of drivers have experienced suspension of license, when including drivers cited for failure to appear and other violations, the total includes 163,000, or 5% of the driving age population in Oregon.
Webinar participants posed questions and offered comments, some describing the terrible spiral of negativity suffered by up to twenty years of suspended license. For those in dire financial conditions, public library services especially in accessing computers, were mentioned as an important resource.
The webinar provided a process overview in a video online and links to resources to aid those seeking remission:
1) They can search this information online with the link to the OregonLawHelp.org webpage and video by typing in Traffic Debt Relief and Driver License Reinstatement Opportunity.
2) The lists of those eligible can be found online at tinyurl.com/ORtrafficdebt in a document with last names listed by the courts from which fines originated.
Contact with Oregon DMV is a necessary step to determine if the court has cleared any debt, and in setting an appointment for reinstatement. Further steps required for regaining driver’s privileges are determined by DMV. Calling 503-945-5000 may require patience and a good phone charge. After entering a search for “Suspensions Revocations Cancellations Oregon” and opening the DMV webpage, answers to questions may be available via the virtual assistant in the lower right corner of the website.
Once identified as eligible for debt relief, and confirming the lifting of debt with DMV, some drivers may discover refusal by a court to clear their debt. In this case they can contact the governor’s office, and may want assistance through Oregon Legal Aid, through OregonLawHelp.org or by calling 211, but webinar presenters emphasized the importance of taking all other steps first.
Some suspended drivers will unfortunately seek their names in vain. They may still follow through in seeking relief even then, though there are no guarantees. The Oregon legal aid webpage at OregonLawHelp.org has resources useful in this effort. Those links can be accessed by typing these words into the search-bar:
Do you owe court fees and fines? Look here for information about dealing with your court debt.
By the end of the webinar, many details I heard were still intimidating, but with my notes taking me to the online resources, I gained a deeper understanding from viewing the video.
I still wonder how well we teach our youth about the seriousness of driving without a license, without insurance, or a court appearance to address inability to pay a fine. But right now, would I be able to help my son or a friend face such a driver’s dilemma? Yes, I think I could. I hope the steps described here can help others do so too.
Regina Braker, of Pendleton, is a retired educator with journeys through many places and experiences who enjoys getting to know people along the way.
