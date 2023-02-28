A recent webinar I attended brought a memory of my oldest son learning about the financial consequences from a bad auto accident. Thankfully no one was hurt when the vehicle left the road in a remote location. The citation and towing bill were very expensive, but he seemed to have it covered. At the time I saw it as a step toward becoming an adult, since he was already talking about lessons learned. There were other traffic scrapes since that mishap with additional unexpected consequences, but he got through it.

The webinar presented by Oregon Law Center on the “Driver’s License Remission Order,” issued in December by then Gov. Kate Brown, was announced through an organization I belong to. When other members wanted to be informed, I agreed to attend, then took a closer look at the Jan. 26, 2023, East Oregonian article “Pendleton municipal court judge explains driver’s license reinstatement process” to learn more.

Regina Braker, of Pendleton, is a retired educator with journeys through many places and experiences who enjoys getting to know people along the way.

