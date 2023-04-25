Snow was falling, but our local movers and shakers were out for the town hall hosted by Nixyaawii Community School. Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, D, recognized the most senior tribal elder in the room, whose eloquent words told of the ongoing work carried out in this place and beyond, before questions came from the floor through random draw of ticket numbers.

A broad representation of concerns reflected a wide swath of life experience and age groups. Our senator was glad to hear from students at the school as well as senior citizens, at one point making reference to working with Gray Panthers in his early days in politics.

Regina Braker, of Pendleton, is a retired educator with journeys through many places and experiences who enjoys getting to know people along the way.

