Snow was falling, but our local movers and shakers were out for the town hall hosted by Nixyaawii Community School. Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, D, recognized the most senior tribal elder in the room, whose eloquent words told of the ongoing work carried out in this place and beyond, before questions came from the floor through random draw of ticket numbers.
A broad representation of concerns reflected a wide swath of life experience and age groups. Our senator was glad to hear from students at the school as well as senior citizens, at one point making reference to working with Gray Panthers in his early days in politics.
That reminded me of an acquaintance who worked for him then, someone I last saw at my wedding decades ago. A point of contact across the years and miles, I thought, aware too that just behind me was our county commissioner who engages her constituents not only in official meetings but at local gatherings of knitters. Leaders of city government sat several rows back, one with whom I’ve exchanged the “passing of peace” at church.
This then was an opportunity for those in the audience not only to offer a comment or question to the town hall guest but speak to our local representatives as well at the end of the meeting. We heard voices that sometimes remain silent at these events. At this one, someone from up the river talked about the flood recovery efforts still underway, while a young audience member from marginalized groups spoke of experiencing threats because of the latest political fear mongering and negativity.
Those sitting next to me got lucky draws to ask a question of the senator, and later took time to speak with others before everyone dispersed. One seat neighbor deserves special mention for his willingness to take on concerns he sees in the community and in our county. He asked about the possibilities for working across cultural and partisan divides, after introducing himself as a leader of the local PFLAG chapter (Parents, Friends and Families of Lesbians and Gays) and recently elected Umatilla County Democrats chair.
Based on his experience, finding successful collaboration across our differences is an important goal for our county’s communities. My friend sees small businesses as the backbone of local commerce and employment in our region, and a willingness to strive to be “radically neutral” as essential in furthering projects he gets involved in as part of his non-employment commitments.
A life-long Pendleton resident with generational roots in Eastern Oregon, he continues to be hopeful that we can have a greater impact when we step up to help solve problems. He firmly believes this requires hearing out and engaging people with whom we disagree.
My friend credits his family for values of patriotism and Christian concern for others first, saying “You can’t be successful if you don’t give back, you can’t die happy if you don’t give back.” He learned from his parents that there is power in being available for what is not easy to do. As a result of his parents’ occupations, his father in education and his mother running her own adult foster care business, his sense of family grew to embrace multi-racial ties, and he gained an appreciation for being surrounded by diversity.
While in high school, nominated by an anonymous teacher for the National Youth Leadership Forum in Washington, D.C., he participated as one of two hundred students in hands-on workshops and seminars on the functions of our three branches of government, and visited federal agencies and major historic attractions. It was an important formative experience in interacting with age peers coming from many ethnicities, firing his passion for the activities he takes on today.
With a deep optimism in the power of civic engagement in the face of the burdens of society, my friend draws strength from his religious faith. He finds inspiration too from the leaders he’s worked with and others who motivate him to do yet more outreach. Many of them were in that town hall on that snowy day at Nixyaawii Community School, and they all have the power to touch people’s lives in significant ways. I wish them all, and especially my friend, success.
Regina Braker, of Pendleton, is a retired educator with journeys through many places and experiences who enjoys getting to know people along the way.
