I know a pianist who brings her enthusiasm for music to the tempo, playing songs a tick faster than we want to sing them. With a dash of self-deprecating humor, she then suggests we take the tempo wherever needed to sing the words and bring across an expression of feeling.
A fourth-generation Pendletonian, Meghan knows the musical taste of family and friends, with whom she’s played in bell choirs, or at their weddings or funerals. She’s there every Sunday for the streaming service at church, playing their favorites, even though she’s just had a late night out.
That’s because church musician is not her day job, or more correctly her night gig. As a “starving artist” Meghan holds down two, or sometimes three, jobs to supplement her career as a professional musician. She waits tables in an establishment that’s been busy since the reopening of restaurants in our county. Weekends are nonstop, and guests expect excellence in food and service. As restaurant experiences vary from takeout to dine-in and back to takeout, things are likely to remain in flux and different from what we knew before the coronavirus, especially for the staff waiting on us, and will remain so for all eateries we may be frequenting.
So I’ve been interested to know more from the other side of the table how routines have changed. Waiting tables in this environment is no longer just a job. As in the past, there is a team effort, consisting of the manager, bussers, servers, and behind-the-scenes cooks and dishwashers. But now everyone’s “life is on the line for their job and we need each other to take all precautions to keep our customers and ourselves safe.”
There are strict protocols for interacting with guests at tables, Meghan told me. “We sterilize and change gloves between every customer interaction. It takes considerably more time and energy but the extra steps are definitely worth taking. Being a restaurant server now also brings a high level of danger to our job. We serve and engage for long periods with unmasked people. At this point with the mask mandate, we are almost the only workers left out here in that vulnerable position.”
Meghan elaborated further how that works. When serving beverages or food, she may not touch any items from another table on her way back to the kitchen. The simple act of refilling water glasses, once a sweep through her service area, is now a careful dance back and forth to retrieve, refill, and return a table’s worth of glasses. Each service of food and removal of dishes requires sanitizing the tray and its holder, a change of gloves, and only then can Meghan return to take an order, serve a new group of patrons, or return to another table to clear away dishes. The guests in her service area can be confident that these new routines minimize the number of people interacting with them. Yet, they take more time, and call for patience on everyone’s part.
A self-described introvert, Meghan navigates a fine line interacting with diners who expect a skilled server, someone who can work through alternatives where needed. She describes it as a performing artist: “My job requires me to walk up to complete strangers and speak and engage with them. In some ways it is like performing. In this position I sought out the constant changing pace, with every day a new day. It’s not like the office jobs I had. Here your desk is cleared every night and you start over fresh the next day. Serving in a restaurant requires finely tuned multi-tasking skills, and now that’s raised to the highest level required.”
Recently, Meghan found it necessary to ask a party to leave, communicating as clearly and tactfully as possible through her mask. And then she turned to offer the next group her best smile with her eyes. Thank you, Meghan, and your co-workers in food service facilities across our communities, for your persistent professionalism and good will as you keep an array of culinary choices available. Wherever food is still being prepared and served, in-house or takeout, cheers to you, and know how much we appreciate it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.