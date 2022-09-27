As the Labor Day holiday signaled the end of summer at the start of September, the beginning of the school year marked the return to classes and extra-curricular activities, and local groups’ efforts to celebrate Round-Up went into high gear, my attention was drawn to people who give so much to our communities.
From week to week, sometimes from day to day, I ran into someone while shopping, or had a message from a friend to get folks involved in a worthy project. My radar for column topics was on high alert.
Still, with some last home improvement projects to complete, an important family birthday celebration to organize, and knowing that people I like to write about are also busier at this time of year, I considered turning to collective recognition. And I was reading so many good news stories in our local papers.
Those local headlines begin to feature the younger among us again in September. Each newspaper brings another story to make me smile, as I recognize the face of a kid heading back to school with a similar enthusiasm I had as a student and later on the teaching side of the the classroom. Some stories are about students taking on issues that matter to them. These headlines caught my eye, and prompted me to know more:
“Pendleton High School returns to normalcy”; “Tribal member picks up sticks for Rock & Roll Camp”; “Pendleton Children’s Center eye October opening”; “Student debt relief — Area higher ed officials weigh in on student debt forgiveness”; “Highland Hills student highlights Hermiston melons — Dustin Sanders’ artwork featured in agriculture calendar”; “Stanfield Booster Club is back in business — Organization will help school and community programs”; “Native American tapped for new position at OSU — College of Forestry includes Indigenous natural resource management”; “Students push to change dress code”; “Umatilla School District proposes general obligation bond to voters”; “Advocating for rural educators — EOU Teach Rural Oregon program tackles rural teacher shortage”; “UO students advance search for the Cayuse Five.”
Our local newspapers frequently focus our attention on efforts we would otherwise never know about, sometimes in local businesses, government agencies, or social service entities and groups with common interests. Some of these stories touch on knowing more about people within my personal spheres of acquaintance, or my interest in knowing more local history:
“Brigham appointed to first ever Tribal Advisory Committee for U.S. Department of the Interior”; “Hermiston boutique specializes in dresses for cultural milestone”; “PATH takes step forward — Umatilla Planning Commission approves permit for transitional housing project”; “Building connections — Pendleton Air Museum strives to bring history to younger generation”; “Tribal member joins Yellowhawk staff as optometrist”; “Umatilla County Public Health adds positions for well testing, more”; “TRCI inmates support Made to Thrive”; “Pendleton Altrusa distinguishes itself with service, commitment”; “Health and fitness event returns to Hermiston.”
And when it comes to the Pendleton Round-Up, I am always surprised to learn something more:
“Pendleton Round-Up helps take on hunger — Farmers Ending Hunger Day is Wednesday at Round-Up and Happy Canyon”; “Seamstress Mary Bonifer outfits her 20th Round-Up Court”; “Culinary delights abound during Pendleton Round-Up; “Pink up at the Round-Up”; “Pendleton welcomes more vendors for Round-Up — Operators report sales already better than 2021”; “Horse tricks and flaming whips — Piper and Cash Yule perform for Happy Canyon”; “Electric Sundown captures a bit of Pendleton Round-Up”; “Round-Up volunteer of the Year Kristin Schmidtgall loves Pendleton — Volunteers honor tradition to keeping Round-Up going”; “Children’s Rodeo rides again”; “Tribes display ceremonial dancing at Pendleton Round-Up.”
The words “another mile” are not just about the journeys we make through life and the people we meet along the way. They signal highlights and routines we experience as markers of time. Or we stop at a milepost to get involved with someone who reaches out to us, and set aside time to meet one another’s needs.
As the change of seasons brings us together for personal and civic projects that enrich our lives, and we take on new challenges, we pause on occasion to consider new pathways we faced at the crossroads of life.
