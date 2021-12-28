It was an early Sunday afternoon, getting together for lunch with friends, when I noticed a text message that just arrived. It was from my egg friend, letting me know that he and his family were in town, and he had eggs for us. Yes, when, and where were in the next messages, and once his family had finished their Sunday lunch at another restaurant across town, he stopped by my location and we completed the transaction out in the parking lot.
Most of our text communication is about eggs, but there are hints of what’s going on in their family, too, busy with events around school activities for their kids and getting to family events around our region. Juggling their day jobs, farm obligations and the many interests that keep a family happy and healthy, this young one is an inspiration to me. And they remind me of what it was like to get around our eastern part of the state when our kids were growing up, following their passions with extra-curricular activities and connecting with kids from all kinds of backgrounds.
One egg text exchange was about coming back from a cross-country meet, with a son who also plays basketball. No apologies necessary, I replied, as I’m just happy to get some of those eggs advertised on their carton as “heirloom fresh, free range, laid on small family farms, blue and brown, (with) rich amber yolks,” and yes, we really can “taste the difference.”
To me it’s actually about more than that description. Supporting the small family farm, and recognizing the face of someone who nurtured the plants and animals that provide daily sustenance is in the mix, too. And appreciating the hours of commitment to getting that job done. I’ve learned so much about what goes into putting food on our tables by connecting with our local providers.
For many who grew up in farming, today’s reality includes having a day job and carrying on the family legacy as hobby farmers. That’s true of this family, as they have long generational roots in working on the land, and they are passing on those traditions to their two sons as well. Their daily routines are about an early start to the day, getting to work and school and sports practice, before getting home to care for the animals and early to bed. Chores for the kids are divided by age-appropriate care for their chickens, dogs, sheep and horses.
It’s all part of the family’s commitment to “taking care of the personal ecosystem.” When needed there’s reliance on others to help. As this story was emerging, a few more lambs arrived and got their start with the help of extended family. It’s a life of reciprocated aid. And that, too, is a reason to value food that is locally produced.
Week nights and weekends devoted to their sons’ sports competition bring connection to other families and support for kids beyond their own household. Those obligations can be intense as children learn to deal with success and disappointment and gain skills in teamwork. I’m not sure we appreciate enough the incredible social investment made by parents who are willing to go those extra miles on behalf of the youth sports infrastructure largely run by volunteer efforts.
This give-and-take extends from one generation to another. Both parents in this family grew up involved in competitive sports, with mom competing as a state champion. When the time came to give back, she answered the call to be a mentor to the girls’ high school team in her community.
For her own kids, she and her husband started and direct their youth boys’ sports board to ensure non-school teams have a support infrastructure. That work has created a connection that remains when kids show their appreciation years later with a heartfelt hug, or a return from college to reconnect and show their gratitude.
This gift of time and caring extends across our region, touching so many lives. At this time of celebration and giving, we all can find inspiration, and look for ways to give back, or pass on forward what we’ve received in our own lives too.
