When I visited my friend Marie’s farm last month, the alpaca, cattle, sheep and horses were in their usual routines, in the field or barn. But the work of tending to the flock (chickens too) recently brought a new level of physical exertion by several notches because of a blanket of snow thicker than many in our region could remember.
And when on a slow road to recovery from COVID-19, as Marie’s husband is, who continues to make his way back to his job and daily tasks at home on the farm, the impact of a polar vortex snowstorm was an added insult to injury, though his blog about their farm didn’t suggest it.
That lines up with Marie’s persistence in becoming a priest in her church and tender of a different kind of flock, her long journey filled with detours and obstacles along the way. Yet, each experience brought something important to enrich her capabilities in her calling, whether in pastoral care, engaging her students as a professor, or with those with whom she interacts as a farmer.
Marie was born in Pendleton to parents farming land her family has lived on since 1904. She knows her husband from her high school days, and they reconnected after time away at college studying applied mathematics and chemical engineering for her, and a stint in the Navy for him. Those years as young adults had them working in Idaho, having a daughter and finding that work leads to a quest for more education, until circumstances at the family farm brought new responsibilities.
A Thanksgiving one year confronted them with the realization that they were needed at home. Many conversations later, the upshot was, as Marie told me, “We moved home … began extensive renovation and restoration … slowly reclaiming the farmland from thistles and growing our menagerie.”
They moved into the old farmhouse there, also in need of loving care.
Marie’s early life informed this move back to a place she knew from age 12, where her adolescence included learning to cook and sew, as well as show and sell sheep through 4-H. Life was frugal, with childhood clothing made by her mother, meals at restaurants a rarity, attending a movie a special family treat once or twice a year. Still, life was good, with travel by pony to visit both sets of grandparents in Pilot Rock, who participated in her life into adulthood.
“Mom and Dad always made sure we knew that all people were to be treated with dignity and respect,” Marie shared. “That expectation was so deeply engrained in me that I had no real understanding that behaving otherwise was even an option. Anyone who came to the house was fed. Tithing was expected. Supporting church, community and family was just how life was lived.”
And yet, there were experiences that were not supportive: an employment situation that challenged Marie’s personal integrity and led her to begin graduate studies with an eye toward college-level teaching, and the priest who opposed her call to ministry.
Active in her church throughout her youth, with a role reading scripture, serving communion and leading morning prayer when needed, Marie was heading toward her vocation.
“I was extinguishing candles after the service, still in my acolyte attire, and the then-priest of our congregation said to me, ‘This is unusual for me, but I feel compelled to tell you that I would be honored to one day be present at your ordination,’” she said.
Age 17 then, and aware of her inadequacy to answer the call at that time, Marie says “that comment planted the seed.” Over many years she was committed to her goal, through life events, employment shifts, during graduate studies and even when displaced by the needs of her parents. Marie’s detour through disappointments developed skills she would need in her ministry, and her words offer us wisdom for our lives today.
“I’ve become much better at reading people … with a much deeper compassion for folks who find themselves in circumstances they never imagined would be theirs. … It brought so much growth, insight and compassion into how I view the world and the people I encounter,” she said.
