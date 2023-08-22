Another school year is upon us. Friends who work in schools savored one last camping trip, a few more rounds of golf, or a beach trip, even as they began considering a new classroom project for this year.
A neighborhood front yard sign welcoming an exchange student reminds me that it’s about more than the school kids and their parents, the teachers, staff and workplace tasks. There are opportunities for making new friends and learning new cultures and traditions.
We’ve been grateful for dependable resources in our local public schools to give our children encouragement in their successes and support in their struggles. Not everything was perfect, but we found hearts of gold among teachers, coaches and support staff throughout our kids’ school journeys. Strong athletes, our sons’ involvement with teacher-coaches often continued throughout the summer. Even today, they’re still in touch with them.
Early morning runners passing me on my morning walks remind me that for many students the extra-curricular programs keep them inspired to maintain their grades. That August when back-to-school ads had our youngest eager to go shopping, tough enough to wear pink that year, even if it meant finding his new shoes in the girls’ shoe section, he was fired by social and athletic, not academic reasons.
All I could do was roll my eyes at his “D for diploma” senior year motto, trusting that his coaches would keep him going, when the grade tracker had me worried enough to send email.
Many families explore alternatives when their children struggle with academics, seeking out assessments of their needs through counseling staff, or closer consultation with teachers. My hero was a long-term substitute English teacher who often stayed late to help our son or conference with me.
In the end, our sons’ success in their work lives developed from hands-on classes, post high school trade school and workplace credentials based in experiential learning and on-the-job training. The achievement expectations of their mentors were also key.
My educator’s radar is still seasonally attuned, even in retirement. I notice what is going on in the news about leadership changes and shifts in school structures. Even though our children are no longer in school, it still matters to me as a citizen interested in the health of our society and democracy, perhaps more urgently because of grandchildren entering their school-age years.
Given my experience in education, I had a meaningful conversation recently with the chair of the Umatilla County Republicans at the county fair, where she was soliciting signatures for ballot measures. Two of them focus on school funding and school choice. She mentioned the need to support charter schools, private schools and religious academies and home schooling.
I mentioned the excellent home-schooled students with whom I worked at Eastern Oregon University, but added that often they tended toward their areas of strength, unaware of gaps in preparation where their interest lagged, sometimes to the detriment of degree completion. I also expressed concern for the education of my own grandchildren, the oldest of whom is struggling with reading in his home-schooling program.
As educators in both private and public education sectors, my husband and I followed recommendations for summer school when our children were assessed to need it, based on state accountability standards. Those are not necessarily applied in the array of public-school alternatives in charter, private, or home- school entities. Without accountability, those school choices are not models I can support with my taxes.
Looking back, I’ve been privileged to know so many inspirational classroom teachers, some working in charter and Montessori schools. They believe in inclusive best practices, hands-on and active learning and sharing explicit performance expectations with their students. Most importantly, they care about each child, taking extra time to support the weakest ones. Integrating the best of productive alternatives into public schools can help us meet the needs of all children.
Our social fabric depends on the healthy mental, emotional and intellectual development of our children, and the development of social skills through interactions with age peers of diverse backgrounds and adults outside our families.
We need greater investments in quality schools and teachers, and because healthy learners need healthy home environments, in parental support too.
