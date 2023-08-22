Another school year is upon us. Friends who work in schools savored one last camping trip, a few more rounds of golf, or a beach trip, even as they began considering a new classroom project for this year.

A neighborhood front yard sign welcoming an exchange student reminds me that it’s about more than the school kids and their parents, the teachers, staff and workplace tasks. There are opportunities for making new friends and learning new cultures and traditions.

Regina Braker, of Pendleton, is a retired educator with journeys through many places and experiences who enjoys getting to know people along the way.

