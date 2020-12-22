Since moving to Pendleton, I’ve been surprised at how many people I already knew here. Some studied at Eastern Oregon University, three of them teachers at Pendleton and Hermiston high schools who learned German with me, one of them in study toward his major in modern languages and culture with a minor in German. One majored in music, another in English.
All three teach subjects that allow them to develop a bond of support for their students. What I observed, though, took place before things became challenging during spring 2020.
Mr. C teaches agriculture, welding and ag mechanics. He’s teaching workplace skills that are in ever-higher demand, as practitioners in the working world age out and retire. His hands-on subject matter is an important place of learning, especially for students who want to see immediate real-life and business applications. An important initiative for them is Buckaroo Manufacturing, where students have designed and produced their own product for clients.
Ms. M-C teaches music, and the nationally recognized experience she gives her students is an important grounding in developing a commitment to a group effort that becomes more refined with each rehearsal. Her students are developing lifelong abilities in interaction with community peers as they create harmony, and learning teamwork skills that will translate into other involvements throughout their lives. This year’s loss in the ability to safely sing with others, because the release of breath in singing has proven to be a pathway for COVID-19 transmission, is particularly poignant.
Mr. B teaches Spanish in Hermiston and also coaches cross-country and track. He takes great pride in watching his students, both in the classroom and on the course, putting in miles every day, start from nothing and by the end of the season or the year are amazed to look back on what they’ve accomplished. He sees learning a language and running to be huge confidence builders for students who aren’t sure what capabilities they have, what inner strength they might find, and what doors they can enter by means of an acquired language. As a Spanish teacher, he has the opportunity to get to know each of his students through his course content, in their emerging ability to communicate with him about themselves. Under coronavirus conditions, his approach has had to adjust from the individualized help session I observed when I visited him last year.
These teachers, and their colleagues, practice their most masterful teaching in the face-to-face environment. Just as students and families are often disheartened now at the gaps experienced in remote learning, they too find themselves working without the tools they were prepared for. In the words of one of them, “Teaching has never been more frustrating for those that love to see students grow.” In this season of giving then, we are so fortunate that the vaccine promises a pathway out of the pandemic.
While teachers cannot yet offer up the same gift of engagement to their students that only a year ago made a difference in their lives, it is up to us now as parents, grandparents, colleagues, neighbors and relatives to step up to do what we can, to assure a timely return to the classroom. We’ve all experienced an important connection to a teacher as learners during our own school years. Many of us who are parents are also grateful to a teacher who had a positive impact on our children.
I wish us all in our communities the opportunity to benefit once again from the best these teachers can bring. If we can commit through the holidays ahead to reducing our out-of-household contacts as much as possible, protecting others and ourselves by covering our noses and mouths and maintaining physical distance in public places, we can get through the next few difficult months until a widespread vaccine is available to get our children and their teachers back to the classroom. It’s essential to the physical, emotional, and economic health of our community.
So, in this season, let’s all give the gift of consideration and care for others. And to all the teachers who’ve been there for us and our children, thank you for your commitment to our kids.
