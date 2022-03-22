A couple of weeks ago my friend told us about the Ukrainian young woman who spent a year with them here in Pendleton as an exchange student. When they spoke recently, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, uncertainty and fear had become a daily constant. Beyond assurances that local friends and acquaintances were sending moral support through responses to aid groups and prayers, it felt so inadequate.
And yet, there was a connection not only between this family and this young woman. Surely there are many more who interacted with her then and are thinking of her now.
There are many students I’ve known, who made their way to Eastern Oregon from countries not part of the usual exchange partnerships before the opening of the Berlin Wall in 1989. From Slovakia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, where in one case a contact with a professor on sabbatical created the connection to take a chance on coming for a year of study.
As former members of the Warsaw Pact opted to align with western Europe, these students came, sometimes in unexpected ways. The Czech student, whose high school year in Ukiah paved an easier admission to university study at Eastern Oregon University, where I met him, made further strides in English and German. And there were new perspectives to share for him and fellow students in my class.
International students got involved in myriad ways, responding to invitations to present their country to others. Some enhanced their experience through extra-curricular activities. They often brought an intensity of academic commitment, grateful for their opportunity here. Sometimes they encouraged someone else to consider an extended stay across the globe.
Another friend hosted a Serbian student who was worried about the bombing at home during the break-of Yugoslavia in the ‘90s. In that context and in photos we see today, the cross-cultural lessons from home-stay experiences, such as careful water use or quiet footsteps in high-density apartment living may seem quaint. Today’s realities remind us that those who experienced war and political chaos also live among us here at home.
Over the decades some of my students took on a different kind of international experience, learning another language in a war zone and experiencing culture shock fraught with high stakes. Their stories of life lessons learned on tours of duty were amazing, often heart-breaking. While taking comfort in the commonalities of human experience, they also became aware that multi-faceted cultural differences over there were also among us here at home.
Pendleton is a town that brings people from everywhere, through the Round-up, but also as part of professional exchanges. International experts in their fields collaborate with colleagues, often over many months. Perhaps we took these exchanges for granted until they paused during these years of pandemic, turning us inward. What have we lost?
The immersion experience can confront us daily with unfamiliar ways of living. We learn to navigate differences that can divide or enrich us. And when the culture shock experiences are understood, we become better aware of what separates us, along with the possibility of taking steps toward understanding each other, whether out of country or here at home.
With new fears now that the war in Ukraine could reach other countries, I am thinking about exchange colleagues and former students in Estonia, Rumania, Poland and Slovakia but also Belarus and Russia. The possibility that war could divide us was unthinkable to us then. And here at home we’ve been living with divisions that went unacknowledged for far too long.
We, too, have language barriers, unfamiliar ethnic experiences, but also socio-economic differences and rural-urban divides. To what extent can we reconsider how we live in the present and plan for the future, and learn from cultural traditions that are grounded in perspectives other than our own?
Among us here are relatives, neighbors or colleagues who have come from places of war or political conflict over the years, not only from Afghanistan, Cambodia, Iraq, the Philippines, Venezuela or Vietnam. At this time of renewed international conflict and war, we have much to learn from one another. It’s essential that we find ways to become supportive of each other.
