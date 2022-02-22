The phone rang. My brother and I were together visiting our mother in her assisted living residence. He recognized his ring tone and answered. It was his daughter, calling to check on how her grandmother (Oma) was doing.
“Still asleep in spite of all efforts by the nurse to wake her up,” he reported, and added that we weren’t sure if she had eaten any breakfast. A nurse had stopped in to administer medications. He filled his daughter in on all the details he had just shared with me, and ended by telling her that Oma was waiting at the bus stop for the bus that would take her away from us.
I’ve thought about that metaphor since then. Throughout the last several weeks, all of us who spent time with our mother, grandmother, great- and even great-great-grandmother spent time waiting with her at that bus stop. At first there were stories she told us, some at great length, and there were songs we sang with her.
After a week, the conversation was up to us to carry on, with only a word or phrase from her now and then, and often only in German, her first language. A week later she no longer spoke any words to us. By then we texted status reports to one another while she slept or someone stopped in to care for her, as we stayed as much as possible in her presence to tell the stories we would share again at her funeral yesterday.
A month ago, a diagnosis of a mortal condition if untreated led to hospice intake for a woman who lived a long and rich life, and was not shy about telling most people she knew that she was ready to go home. She set me straight once in a restaurant when I misunderstood where “home” was, assuring her we would go as soon as we paid the bill.
Knowing her wishes allowed us to be supportive of her and one another as we scheduled our visits. And these became even more meaningful when staff members at intervals stopped to talk with us and share some story we didn’t know. People around her seemed in tune with her needs, sensing the urgency for a last time to speak in a loud voice to her or converse with us to draw out our stories, so that she could hear them one last time.
It was still morning when the hospice chaplain came by, a woman who had only met my mother 18 days before. Chaplain Jennifer had heard about some of the life experiences of this woman who had come to this country a refugee from her home during World War II, gaining some idea of what our mother valued. She addressed her first, then talked with me, and then offered a blessing that brought a sense of calm to us both.
Within a span of three hours that day, my sisters joined me as we reminisced, a nun came by to offer a prayer, and staff sent us from the room to make comfort adjustments. When we returned, our beloved mother had gone.
The end of life does not offer us all an easy journey, but it is one we all will make. This one brought so much to cherish: a time to claim last moments, to respond to one another’s needs, to be open to the love of strangers, and just be in the moment. Many of us in our communities are experiencing this kind of loss.
And yet, for a greater number, the loss is complicated, unexpected, far too early for those left behind. For far too many, the support systems are not fully in place to help us in this journey. These, our neighbors, need whatever solace we can offer.
To those who have had to step up to fill some gap in the past few years, and to those who have long worked in this overstressed field, I am grateful and wish them replenishment of their inner strengths for this work. They too deserve our support in kindness and love.
