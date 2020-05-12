Even though, deep down inside, I knew it was coming, Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement that large events should not happen through the end of September still stung me like a Mike Tyson bite to the ear.
The Oregon State Fair, Shakespeare Festival, the Portland Rose Festival and so many other organizations had already, or soon after the announcement, canceled their marquee events. These events bring a tremendous number of people and dollars to their host cities. For Pendleton, this announcement feels like one more punch to the gut after a flood that left many homeless, countless businesses on Main Street closed, Cattle Barons Weekend canceled and just minutes before the governor made her announcement, the rescheduling of Pendleton Whisky Music Fest.
In 2010, I had the distinct honor of being appointed to the Happy Canyon Board of Directors, whose primary purpose is to produce events for which it can sell tickets and concessions. Happy Canyon partners with the Pendleton Round-Up Association to produce several ticketed events, as well. The partnership between the two organizations has been ongoing for 100-plus years. In 2010, we had a tremendous amount of success. The success of that year’s events led many to believe the facilities could be utilized more if enhancements were made.
Both organizations have made significant investments in their facilities in recent years. The investments were made, not only to enhance the safety and the experience of the patrons, but to position the venues to be turn-key so other promoters could produce larger events. The driving force was not, necessarily, additional revenue for the organizations, but also a sense of community service to enhance Pendleton for the sake of its citizens and businesses.
I’d challenge you to find a town the size of Pendleton with the same combination of facilities, restaurants, hotels and hospitality. I don’t think it exists. For this reason, between 2011 to 2019, the Round-Up Grounds and the Happy Canyon Arena saw incredible growth in the number of large events. Pendleton Cattle Barons, Pendleton Bike Week, Pendleton Whisky Music Festival and Jackalope Jamboree all decided to utilize the facilities Pendleton had to offer, and all have had successful events.
I’m no longer around the boardroom table at Happy Canyon (I retired after 2018), however I am still very invested as a volunteer for both organizations. Like the other 1,500 Round-Up and Happy Canyon volunteers probably were, I was concerned about what effects COVID-19 would have on Pendleton’s premiere annual celebration. I’m no expert, but I was pretty sure there would be at least a 40% reduction in attendees of the events. If that is the case, the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Kickoff Concert, something the two organizations hope is a break-even event for the locals to signify the beginning of the week, would not be financially feasible. How the rest of the events would be impacted, I could not say.
One would have to go back to World War II to find the last time Pendleton didn’t “Let ‘er Buck” in September. Times were much different back then. Fuel, men, and materials were needed for the war effort. Canceling back then was necessary. Times are different now, but the same in many ways. I’m sure the two organizations are feeling the pressure of more than 100 years of tradition, businesses in town that desperately need the revenue Round-Up week generates, and a community desperate for normalcy.
It’s not just Round-Up and Happy Canyon who will suffer with a cancelation. Countless children will go hungry because they won’t be sent home with backpacks full of food on Fridays because Altrusa won’t be parking RVs at schools as a fundraiser. The Pendleton Swim Association won’t be selling PSA burgers to fund its summer and winter programs. The dance team won’t be selling beverages or nachos to help fund its travel. The wrestling club won’t be able to sell concessions in the North Grandstands to help defray the costs to its participants. The Pendleton volleyball team won’t be selling programs at Happy Canyon to help buy equipment for its players.
Unfortunately, the math makes all Umatilla County events this summer difficult. Our county continues to report new cases. Is that because of more testing? I don’t know, but it’s easy for Salem to see that case counts and hospitalizations are not going down.
Ultimately, it’s probably not going to be the Round-Up and Happy Canyon directors and staff that will make the decision to cancel this year. I know they have the will. They will exhaust every avenue available to hold a safe event because they know the impact the events they produce have on our community. The good news is every single person planning these events is passionate about the safety of the patrons, volunteers, contestants, contractors and staff. They are small business owners, police officers, doctors, lawyers, and the smartest people I know, farmers, who think generationally, in those boardrooms.
As a community, let’s realize they will do the best they can with the information they are given. As I see it, while the ultimate decision may not be theirs to make, the decisions they can make will be guided by their experience and passion for our community.
