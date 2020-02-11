Several of you recently viewed a social media post of what appeared to be a homeless man openly injecting drugs on the side of the road. In fact, it was on a corner where this man can be seen most days. The comments on the post were wide-ranging. Some noted they knew the man. Some said the video was a prime example of how local lawmakers and elected officials had failed. Still others remembered him as a young man with a lot of promise. One noted he had been the man’s reading buddy when he was in grade school. Another advocated for a quick execution of the man and those like him.
Several of the commenters ridiculed the person who took the video while driving by and then posted it to his Facebook page. They said he was cold, cruel and callous. Others complained that those who regularly helped the homeless man and gave him money were enablers.
As I clicked “play” on the video, my first reaction was, “Please don’t let that be [so and so], his family doesn’t need this.” Unfortunately, it was him.
I know this man’s family has tried to get him help. I know they’ve taken him in time after time only to have him succumb to his addiction time after time. I know his mother takes him dry socks and gives him gift certificates for meals at Denny’s on holidays. I know she’ll give him a bottle of water sometimes when she drives by his corner. His family realizes that an adult cannot be forced to get help.
Before you start to think I’m some bleeding heart who passes out money to panhandlers, I’m not. That’s far from the truth. In fact, had I not known the homeless man in the video I, most likely, would have scrolled past, remembering how Pendleton’s only known homeless person used to be Emma, and how times have changed.
The comments on the post continued to multiply. Family members reached out privately to the person who made the post. That didn’t go well. Addiction is a black/white issue for many people. I can’t say I blame them. I wake up every day and strive to make good choices, just like most other people. I don’t believe meth addicts start by tripping and falling into needles. I also don’t believe it’s my job to sit in judgment of them. We have a legal system for that. Clearly, shooting up on the busiest corner in Pendleton is deplorable. It’s almost as deplorable as those who seemed to take pleasure in the pain all this has inflicted.
The man’s mother made a post of her own. I think it’s worth paying attention to and considering the next time you see someone in the throes of addiction working on getting that next fix. She said the first thing she does when she wakes up is wonder if he’s alive. When she hears sirens, she worries it’s him. She knows she can’t enable him, but wonders if a peanut butter sandwich is enabling.
I can’t imagine the strength it takes to live like that.
She thanked the person who posted the video, and those who made comments. Where she noted that while there were posts that espoused hatred, there were also posts that showed kindness. Where she saw many merciless comments, she also saw many people pleading for mercy on behalf of her son.
As I see it, addiction and homelessness are issues that are not going to be solved on social media. I believe our community would be better served if we all recognized that the addicts and homeless men and women we see every day are someone’s son or daughter. Don’t coddle or enable them, but there’s nothing wrong with showing them a little kindness.
