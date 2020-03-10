I like coaching my son’s baseball team, a lot. When I started the goal was to spend time with my son watching him do something we both love. It’s still the main goal, but now I’ve developed some secondary goals, teaching the kids the game, help them work together toward a common goal, and to have so much fun they want to keep playing year after year. Most of all, I try to help them be kids as long as they can, while teaching them life lessons along the way.
My son’s baseball team has competed well, including against programs from much larger communities. Beating teams from metro areas is always a good feeling, but comes with uncomfortable consequences. Watching coaches lose their minds at their players over losing to such a small town, or to a group one year younger, can be difficult for the kids to watch. This is a lesson about pressure, the right and wrong way to treat each other and an appreciation for our how our team handles losses.
My son has been fortunate enough to play on an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball team for the past few years. He enjoys the heck out of it and gives his mom and me an opportunity to sit in the bleachers and be parents, not coaches. The thing I like most about his AAU team is that winning isn’t everything. Skill development, teamwork and competing are the goals both he and his coaches have set since they started playing.
This lesson is about short- and long-term goals and the importance of being coachable by someone else other than mom or dad.
We played a tournament in Pendleton in December. The Saturday games were pool play and the Sunday games were in a bracket, which eventually led to a championship game. We lost our two games on Saturday. We started Sunday against a team we had played at various tournaments the past couple years. Those games were usually close, either team could win. However, this particular game the coach of the other team put an eighth-grader on the seventh-grade team roster, yet the coach represented the kid was a seventh-grader. The kid was a significant game changer, scoring 23 points.
When I found out, I admit I was livid. What was the coach hoping to teach the boys on that team? I’m sure the coach’s intention was to put his team in a position to compete for the championship, but they’re seventh-graders. No scholarships were being handed out after the tournament. No college scouts were in attendance. There weren’t any trophies. Our levelheaded coaches put the kids first. The coach on this team got his kids in the championship bracket, but without their ringer they lost their next game. This lesson is about winning with integrity and abiding by the rules, which help ensure a level playing field so everyone who begins the game has a fair chance.
As a baseball coach I’ve run into “mild” cheating by other coaches in the past. Coaches misrepresenting pitch counts, that sort of thing. Never have I seen an ineligible kid on a roster. Thankfully, the parents who I’ve been lucky enough to coach with or those my son play for believe in the goals I mentioned above, but they also believe youth sports can develop character, and instill integrity.
As I see it, ability to handle pressure, teamwork, taking direction, and integrity are lessons my wife and I want our kids to learn. Through youth sports, kids can learn these lessons and more. Little League, Babe Ruth, Pendleton Youth Soccer Association, Pendleton Swim Association, and Pendleton Youth Rugby are just a few options for parents to utilize this spring and summer. Sign your kids up, they’ll have fun, and learn life lessons along the way.
