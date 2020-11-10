Gee, anything exciting happen these past few weeks? Do any math, or watch any cable news?
As we come of out our collective election hangover, I find myself wondering if our country will ever overcome the things that divide us. There are so many differences upon which those who want to manipulate us can focus, and they’re doing more and better than ever before.
Of course, there are obvious things which divide us, like race. We saw that come up in the Umatilla County commissioner’s race with regard to whether or not systemic racism exists in Umatilla County. I can find 10 people who will say, “Nah, I’ve never seen it here.” And I can find another 10 people who will tell you they feel it every day when they walk in the grocery store.
Another obvious difference is how folks feel about abortion. It’s hard for either side to understand the other. From the right, folks cannot, for the life of them, understand how people don’t see abortion as the murder of an innocent life. From the left, folks cannot understand how others think they should be forced to make certain decisions about their own bodies by the government.
Wow, I swore I would never write about hot-button issues like this, a conservative white guy talking about race and abortion; what can I possibly know about either of these things? Maybe nothing, but these are two of the biggest pieces of red meat that candidates, media and your social news feeds throw out there to divide us into neatly little packaged groups. The last one, social media, has been extremely effective at identifying our differences and driving us apart for several years now.
Have you ever taken a minute to think about what you see on your news feeds? I used to be heavily involved in social media for a couple of large local events, as a volunteer, starting about nine years ago. I, along with several others, utilized Facebook to manipulate you, and I didn’t even feel bad about it, then or now. I employed several local “influencers,” which I called the “Social Media Army,” to “like,” “share” and comment on posts made to the events’ pages. They were pretty good posts, but not as viral as they usually appeared.
Back then one could fool the Facebook algorithm into thinking a post was viral because the likes and shares appeared organic. It would show up on more and more news feeds, which Facebook would interpret as a cute cat video, and then, eventually, it would make it to people who had no connection to the events, but they would become followers because the posts were somewhat engaging, which would continue to feed the beast.
That was hard work, usually about six volunteer hours every Sunday lining all that up on a weekly basis. Then, two years later, I had the ability to define a geographic location, a demographic profile and pay a relatively small amount of money to bombard people with a post without tricking the algorithm. Just imagine what can be done, now, and ask yourself the question, “How have I been manipulated today?”
The various social media companies have figured out how our brains work. That’s why social media has overtaken newspapers with regard to where adults get their news from most often. How much “news” do you see on social media? I’m willing to bet you are friends with or follow a few “super spreaders” who share post after post, news or not. I’m also willing to bet you agree with 95% of those posts you see on your feed. The algorithms employed by companies like Facebook and Twitter are absolutely amazing.
Based on your habits the, buffet of “news” you are served by those companies is the mix that will keep your eyes on their site the longest. You are, essentially, a lab rat hitting the feeder bar each time you log in to your various pages. You see more and more posts you agree with because of the like button.
I’m not telling you this to scare you, I’m telling you this to try to get you out of your echo chamber. I’m trying to get you to seek out people who are different from you and listen to their perspective. I challenge you to go on your social media pages and flip the algorithm. If you’re liberal, quit snoozing your conservative friends, and seek out some of the folks they’re following to gain some insight into why they may think a certain way on something like the Corporate Activity Tax. If you’re conservative, don’t just tune into social sites like Parler, which are only going to serve you what you want to consume. Get some green leafy vegetables like your liberal friends are doing and follow some progressive voices. You may find you agree with them more than you think.
As I see it, social media is driving a wedge in this country. It is polarizing us, and we are encouraging it along by getting further and further into our echo chambers. We need to follow several different perspectives to try to understand where each of us is coming from. While I may consider you a godless heathen if your toilet paper roll feeds to the back, deep down inside I know we’re much more alike than we are different.
I’m willing to try to understand why you would do something so completely stupid. Who knows, maybe I’ll turn the roll around while I’m reading some Twitter posts from Noam Chomsky and Michael Moore, and a light will come on for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.