I thought trying to write about silver linings during the COVID-19 pandemic might be akin to searching for gold in McKay Creek, but if you turn over a couple rocks you can find them.
For the past several summers our family has been extremely involved in baseball, and when I say involved, I mean down to picking the stitching on the uniforms involved. From April to August, our weekends were filled with travel to exciting Northwest destinations like Moses Lake, Medford, and the Palm Springs of Washington, Yakima. The simultaneously good and bad thing about my son’s baseball team is they are pretty darn good.
In Little League, we could plan on going to the state tournament each year. For his Black Sox travel ball team, it was very likely we would be playing in the championship game on Sunday nights, which meant a long trip home, in the dark.
This year has been a little different. We haven’t traveled anywhere to play baseball. When Umatilla County went to Phase 2, we were able to have some Babe Ruth league games, but the final week was canceled when Hermiston sent us back to baseline (yeah, I said it, 76-14 football record with them and they run away to Washington, so we have to crush them in COVID case counts, instead — suck it Hermiston).
I won’t get into the decision to move us to baseline; while I’m a board-certified Facebook amateur epidemiologist, I just don’t have access to all the data they have at the state level.
No traveling for baseball this summer meant our family could go on a real vacation, or as much as the virus allows. Thankfully, we have an RV, so my wife and I fired up the Google machine and planned the Great America Road Trip to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.
We took a week and explored both parks with our bathroom and kitchen tucked safely in behind us. Yellowstone was the most unique landscape I’ve ever witnessed. Around every corner was something amazing to see. Our first hike was to the Grand Prismatic Springs Overlook. Armed with bear spray, water, trail mix and several cameras, we made it to the top. I had seen many photos, but to see the springs in person was a real treat. It was probably my favorite area of the park.
Grand Teton was even more beautiful than Yellowstone. While I always thought mountain ranges were formed when God was rolling our planet into a ball and the mud kind of oozed up between his fingers, it turns out that may not have been how the Tetons were actually formed. Over millions of years, tectonic plates, the North American and Pacific, crashed into each other, pushing the Pacific Plate over the North American Plate, and wow, the Pacific Plate practically jumped straight up out of the valley. The Tetons are remarkably steep and gorgeous. I would dare say they’re among the most beautiful mountain ranges in the world.
However, it was a bear that made Grand Teton for me. Completely by accident, we were able to witness Bear 399 walk out of the trees. She is the most famous member of Ursus horribilis (which sounds way more cool than grizzly bear). It wasn’t only her. We were also able to see her four, yes four, cubs. This bear is 22 years old and has raised 16 cubs. We were very lucky to see her, as our neighbors at the RV park told us they were not so lucky. It seems she lived up to that horribilis name and killed an elk just before they arrived at her little stretch of the Snake River. The rangers said she would be napping for the next couple days after dining on her elk.
Pro tip — a pandemic dramatically reduces the crowds at our national parks. When the shroud of “baseline” lifts, do all you can to experience the beauty our forefathers sought to protect for future generations, safely. Wear your mask, wash your hands and stay 6 feet from people (and a few more than that from bears). Our cinematography skills don’t do either park justice, but we posted a few videos showcasing the parks on our Neistadt Family YouTube channel, and we have a few more planned.
As I see it, the pandemic has only been mostly bad. I didn’t even get to K-dramas, home improvement projects or fishing. Needless to say, our little family is closer than ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.