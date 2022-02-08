Q. Who gets the dog in a divorce?
A. Despite the fact that we may see dogs as members of the family, the court does not view them this way during a divorce. Traditionally, courts view companion animals as property. Who will get the dog will vary from judge to judge. There are some things the court may consider in determining who will get “custody” of the dog, such as whether the dog was obtained before the marriage, who actually acquired the dog, whether there is a purchase agreement or adoption certificate, whether the dog was licensed, whose name is on the license and whether the dog was a gift.
When it comes down to it, the dog will be considered a piece of property. Ultimately, the court can distribute the dog in any way it deems to be just and proper. The court will generally take these pieces of information and make the decision if the parties cannot come to an agreement. Often if there are kids involved that love the dog, the judge will award the dog to the parent who will have the children the majority of the time.
This is the type of scenario that will depend on the facts and circumstances of your particular case. I would recommend you seek counsel from an attorney so that you can fully explain the situation and understand the full range of possibilities in your case.
Q. Is there a time frame in which beneficiaries to an estate should receive a report from the executor of the estate regarding disbursement?
A. I am unsure whether this question is asking, “Is there a time frame for a report on how the estate will be divided?” I’m picturing the old-timey movies where everyone sits around the attorney’s office while the will is read aloud to the grieving family. This is usually the “big reveal.”
Or, another way of reading this question, “Is there a time frame on when a report on the actual amounts to be distributed?”
In any event, the simple answer to both questions: No.
As to the first way of reading the question, aside from looking at the will itself, a good way to find out how the estate is going to be divided can be found in the information contained in the petition, where the heirs are listed. This would not necessarily lead a reader to the specific amounts an heir can expect to receive. This is because wills generally do not use dollar amounts for heirs, as the testator (will creator) does not know how much money/assets they will have when they pass away. Instead, Wills usually give shares or percentages to the heirs.
As for the second way of reading the question, there is no specific timeline for a plan of distribution to be submitted to the court. The beneficiary determinations of some estates can take years to work through the probate process, while others only take a few months.
Every estate that’s probated has an executor or personal representative appointed. The personal representative isn’t able to make a plan for distribution until certain things happen first. This includes determining all the assets are accounted for and liquidated, and all claims are paid (debts) and fees invoiced.
Although there is no specific deadline for a “report to the beneficiary as to who will be getting what,” the personal representative is required to file an annual accounting for the estate. The first annual accounting is due 14 months after appointment of the personal representative and annually every year thereafter. These annual accountings do not state an heir’s distribution, but, they do give some insight as to the work the personal representative is doing and what has been done.
If the estate is fully liquidated and there is no other work that needs to be done, it’s possible to raise the issue with the court as the personal representative has a duty to act timely and fairly. An unreasonable delay could be grounds to disqualify a personal representative.
Probate and estate related issues are complicated. This information is a good starting point and intended to be helpful but should not be relied upon solely. Please talk to an attorney about your case to fully understand your rights.
