Q: I am happily divorced with two children ages six and eight, living in Hermiston. I work a regular 8 a.m.-5 p.m, Monday through Friday. I also tend to work overtime. My ex works as an educator and her schedule tends to coincide with my kid’s school schedule. She also lives in Hermiston. She stays home with them during the summer.
My time with them is currently the first, third and when available, fifth weekend of the month. I also get Thursday night (5:30) until the next morning during the second and fourth week. I get two weeks during the summer, and we usually do a vacation. Custody isn’t really an issue for me, and I’m not complaining about child support, but I’d really like more visitation. I didn’t have a lawyer for the divorce, so I just agreed with what she put in the judgment. Is there a way for me to get more time with my kids?
A: You’ll either have to come to an agreement with the mother or file a modification and ask the court for more parenting time.
If you come up with an agreement with the mother, it’s recommended that it be put in writing, but you don’t necessarily have to modify your judgment. About 75% of folks that have a parenting time plan in place from the court have deviated from the agreement in some way by mutual agreement of the parties.
However, agreements outside of the court are not enforceable by the court or law enforcement.
If you file a modification to the parenting time plan, the court only will consider what is in the best interests of the children and the safety of the parties.
Here, the safety of the parties doesn’t appear to be at issue, so the court’s focus will be on what is in the best interests of the children.
You also are allowed to ask for equal parenting time, which the court may order. If the court denies equal parenting time, it must do so by written findings that equal parenting time is not in the best interests of the children or endangers the safety of the parties.
I have known judges to deny equal parenting time where one parent works a similar schedule to the kid’s school schedule and the other parent works full time with overtime. This is because even if the full-time working parent had the children, they wouldn’t be able to watch them during work hours and would instead have to find a sitter or family member to help until they get home.
The standard plan you are following is referred to as the “status quo.” To disturb the status quo, the proposed change needs to better serve the interests of the children.
There’s a couple of unknowns from your hypothetical. I understand you want more parenting time, but I’m not sure how much more time you want, and when that would occur. The judge is unlikely to give you every weekend at the expense of the mother’s weekends. At age 7, you would be entitled to six continuous weeks of summertime under the standard plan (you currently exercise two weeks). I would encourage you to review the standard parenting time plan to maximize holiday and other time that is available to you on the Oregon Legal Firm website.
Q: I have a 16-year-old who doesn’t want to visit her dad anymore. Can my child write a letter to the court and tell the judge she doesn’t want to do visits anymore?
A: I’m assuming that you must have a parenting time plan in place. The court cannot change a parenting time plan without first filing a motion to modify the parenting time. A letter alone will not be enough for the judge to change the parenting time plan.
Let’s assume you file a motion to modify the parenting time. The child cannot decide where they want to live until age 18. During a trial, a child may be allowed to testify to the court. This is often done in chambers in the presence of the judge and counsel only (not the parents). This testimony is on the record but being out of the presence of the parents is intended to allow the child to speak more freely.
Children also have the right to be represented by an attorney during a custody and parenting time proceeding.
Another option is to reach out to the other party to see if family counseling is possible.
In closing, there is no substitute for having a longer discussion of your situation(s) and goals with a competent attorney. With a fuller discussion, an attorney can provide you with a greater understanding of what to expect during a modification and your chances of success at a trial.
———
Blaine Clootenis an attorney serving Umatilla County with a focus on family law, estate planning and personal injury cases. Questions answered do not create an attorney-client relationship. Facts and law may vary; talk to an attorney for more information.
