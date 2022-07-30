Q: I am happily divorced with two children ages six and eight, living in Hermiston. I work a regular 8 a.m.-5 p.m, Monday through Friday. I also tend to work overtime. My ex works as an educator and her schedule tends to coincide with my kid’s school schedule. She also lives in Hermiston. She stays home with them during the summer.

My time with them is currently the first, third and when available, fifth weekend of the month. I also get Thursday night (5:30) until the next morning during the second and fourth week. I get two weeks during the summer, and we usually do a vacation. Custody isn’t really an issue for me, and I’m not complaining about child support, but I’d really like more visitation. I didn’t have a lawyer for the divorce, so I just agreed with what she put in the judgment. Is there a way for me to get more time with my kids?

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Blaine Clooten is an attorney serving Umatilla County with a focus on family law, estate planning and personal injury cases. Questions answered do not create an attorney-client relationship. Facts and law may vary; talk to an attorney for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.