Q. I am thinking about getting a divorce. I am a stay-at-home mom with two kids in elementary school. We’ve been married about five years. We are currently separated. My husband makes about $65,000 a year. I have no income. Am I able to get alimony?
A. This is a great and important question to understand. First things first, let’s clarify some terminology. In Oregon, alimony is called spousal support.
What are some of the basics of spousal support?
Whether or not a party will be awarded spousal support is dependent on several factors. One of the first factors is whether or not the marriage was a “long-term” marriage. A long-term marriage in Oregon is a marriage that lasts 3-5 years, or more.
However, this is not the only factor. Some short-term marriages in rare circumstances can end up with a spousal support award.
In general, when looking at whether you will receive spousal support, the court will consider factors like length of marriage and the age and health of the parties. In Oregon, 45 years old is considered relatively young. The court also will look at the needs of the parties and the income of the parties.
One thing that’s important to note, the court must consider that a single household’s total income is now being split into two households. Bear in mind, the court is not going to award a punitive type of spousal support that is unrealistic for the other party to pay.
If you are a homemaker spouse, and you have been for over five years, you are going to need to have a plan for getting back into the work force, depending on your age, and having your own income, but you’ll likely be asking for spousal support to help get you back on your feet.
What are the different types of spousal support in Oregon?
There are three different types of spousal support in Oregon — maintenance, transitional and compensatory. Zero, one, two, or all three might be awarded in a case.
Maintenance spousal support is typical in longer term marriages and/or where the parties are older. Maintenance support also is common if the marriage is very long term and one of the parties has been serving as a person that takes care of the children and doesn’t have any outside income. Oftentimes, they have been out of the work force for a long time, and they will need time to get back into the work force, or they have been out of the work force for so long that it is not realistic that they will go back into the work force.
Transitional support is the type of support that would be more typical in your case. This is because you don’t have a very long-term marriage but may need help with housing and expenses to get you back on your feet, along with any training needed to get back into the work force.
Compensatory support is a rare type of support. An example would be where one spouse has paid living expenses while the other has gone to medical school. Then, after getting their degree, the educated spouse decides to get a divorce. The spouse who has supported the other party through school may be awarded compensatory support by the court.
How is spousal support calculated?
In Oregon, there are no spousal support formulas to provide an anticipated amount you might receive.
If you are the one requesting support, you will provide a uniform support declaration to the court. You will list your monthly income and expenses. Expenses include all things from rent to money given to charity. The other party also will submit a declaration, and ultimately the court will have an idea of the financial picture of the parties. The court then will be better able to identify the needs of the parties.
The court also may consider the reasonableness of the expenses listed in each party’s declaration and determine what is necessary. The court then will determine realistic expenses and what the other party can realistically pay every month. Once again, lifestyles are likely going to change. Income is reduced, and households are split.
In any case, the person paying the spousal support must have the ability to pay it and won’t be left living in poverty relative to your other spouse, after paying their monthly spousal support obligation.
As you can see, even based on this limited question and response, spousal support is a complicated topic that varies significantly based on your individual facts. I would encourage you, and anyone considering spousal support to talk to an attorney if they have questions about the law, or about whether the court will award spousal support in their particular case.
