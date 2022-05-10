Q. Can the executor decide who gets what in a will?
A. This is a commonly asked question and worth exploring. This question does not arise until we have a decedent (person who has passed away) with property that needs to be probated.
Probate often is needed to clear title to land or bank accounts, collect debts owed to the deceased, and/or resolve any will disputes (validity or who should take what).
In Oregon, the executor is referred to as a “personal representative” but it is the same idea.
In this question, we assume the will has designated a personal representative or executor already named.
The personal representative must be approved by the court and is the person who is charged with handling the deceased person’s affairs. The personal representative has a duty to take control of the assets of the estate and determine any outstanding creditors. The personal representative will give notice to the creditors that they have four months to bring any claim against the estate for debts the deceased person owed to them. The personal representative pays these “claims” before any assets are distributed to heirs.
The heirs (or people named in the will) are given notice of the probate proceeding. The personal representative identifies and inventories the assets of the estate.
The personal representative is under a fiduciary duty to follow the terms of the will. The will itself controls who gets what, not the executor. The powers of the personal representative are typically outlined by the will. If the will is unclear or does not specifically state the personal representative’s powers the next step is to look to the law (Oregon Revised Statutes).
The role of the personal representative is to follow the terms of the will. While the personal representative might act as a “tie-breaker” in a will dispute for personal property, this is an infrequent issue when it comes to the “residue” of the estate. I’ll explain why.
A will is typically separated into two distinct property categories: 1) personal property; and 2) residue.
Personal property can include things like jewelry, cars and furniture. Residue of the estate (everything else) are usually things like: Real property, bank accounts and retirement accounts.
However, in some estates, all the personal property, real property and bank accounts are sold and consolidated into a single “residue.” It just depends.
For example, a family with a husband, wife and four children. Let’s assume all the children are living, father passed away 10 years ago and mother passed away three months ago. The estate is in probate, and there is personal property at the house that the children want to “split up.”
This is where the personal representative would step in and decide the method the children will “split up” or distribute the personal property. A fairly common way to distribute the personal property would be by drawing straws, determining and order, and each child picking a piece of personal property one at a time, until the desired pieces are decided. Any remaining/unwanted items would then be sold off and distributed as part of the residue.
In this example, not every person’s pick will necessarily have an exactly equal value. One child might pick a dish that has sentimental value while another child takes an electronic of significant value.
The rules do not require value to be exactly the same, but instead to be substantially equal. Value can be difficult to determine and generally, the intent is to have all the heirs either agree, or compromise.
Personal property is generally different from residue, which is typically delineated in shares or percentages. This again doesn’t mean exactly equal value, but substantially equal. Under the residue, one child might be taking a piece of real property with a hard to define value and the other child might be taking a bank account. What’s important is that they take a substantially equal portion, but not necessarily an exactly equal portion.
For these reasons, a careful will drafter will take efforts to avoid conflict by outlining personal property in a predetermined order. Often, I include a “personal property memorandum,” which allows the testator (will drafter) to detail which heir will get which piece of personal property. Susie gets my jewelry; Joey gets the Ford and so on.
Another way to avoid conflict is by specifically designating that all the property of the estate is to be sold and the proceeds to be equally divided among the heirs.
If you still have questions, and I’m guessing you might, please talk to an estate planning attorney.
