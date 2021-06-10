Scientific name: Collomia linearis
Common name: Narrow-leaf collomia
This plant in the phlox family is widespread, from Alaska to California, and east to southeastern Canada, Nebraska and New Mexico. It likes open to slightly shaded sites, lowlands to middle elevations in mountains, and dry to moist soil. I have seen this plant in several places in the Blues, and in open semi-arid places well to the west of the Blues in Eastern Oregon.
Collomia linearis is a taprooted annual, sometimes branching, up to 1 foot high, with the branches topped with a rounded, dense cluster of small blue, pink or white flowers borne by leaflike bracts. The leaves are linear or narrowly lance-shaped, alternately and directly attached to the stems, and have smooth edges.
One Indian tribe used this plant to make a poultice to treat wounds and bruises.
