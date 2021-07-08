Common name: Three-nerved fleabane
Scientific name: Erigeron subtrinervis
This week's plant is an attractive, common daisy that looks at a glance like a lot of other daisies. It's in full bloom now along the Ruckel Ridge road. It grows in Eastern Washington and Oregon, to North Dakota, and south to Utah, New Mexico and Nebraska.
Three-nerved fleabane has 100-150 very slender white or pink ray petals, and very tiny yellow central disk flowers about 1 mm wide. The ray petals, as in all daisies, are each attached at the base to a tiny hidden separate flower. The stem leaves are narrow, and have three veins running most of the length of the leaves. Leaves at the base of the plant are normally withered by blooming time.
I was unable to find any record of uses for the plant, even though other closely related Erigeron species have medicinal or other uses.
Every year I travel Ruckel Ridge a time or two, which is between Pendleton and La Grande. This year I expected to see a lot of dried-up plants, and I did. But I wasn't quite prepared to drive along the road through completely dead meadows. False hellebore, normally green all summer and 5-6 feet high by now, are 2-3 feet high, pale yellow throughout, and dried up before they could put up a bloom stalk. False hellebore is very common, but I had never before seen one turn yellow.
At lower elevations, trees and shrubs with their deep roots seemed to be OK, but many other plants are refusing to bloom, and many others are simply dried up. I didn't see much of anything blooming until nearly 4,500 feet elevation. At about 5,000 feet high, and along most of the ridge road itself, plants looked more normal but many were stunted.
If you think you might go to the mountains this summer, I don't recommend it. It is scary-dry up there now, and it likely will get worse, with a high risk of wildfire. I'm not going back this summer, but will continue the articles with a stock of past photos.
