Janice Alden was one of the hardest working people I have ever known. She died on April 5 at age 79.
I first met Janice in 1986, when I spent a summer working at the East Oregonian during college. She was a newspaper carrier in her younger days, then started working in the East Oregonian‘s mailroom in 1983, where she inserted advertising preprints into newspapers by hand at lightning speed. Her husband, Dan, and brother-in-law, Tim, worked here too. She continued in this role for more than three decades, adapting to new processes, equipment and schedules over the years. It was hard, physical work, but it suited her.
If our machinery failed in the mailroom, you wanted Janice around. She could insert preprints by hand faster than anyone I’ve ever seen, and slap on adhesive address labels by hand so fast her hands were a blur.
She was wild in her younger days, she told me, and I heard some stories over the years. With her long, bleached blond hair, dramatic eyeliner, tattoos and outgoing personality, she was a memorable figure.
Janice’s work ethic and dedication to the East Oregonian are legendary around here. The older she got, the deeper was her affection for the newspaper. She had little patience for co-workers who didn’t take their jobs as seriously as she did.
She knew both my mother and grandmother from back when they were alive and working at the EO. It was Janice who first told me about my grandmother setting the papers on her desk on fire with an unattended cigarette — back in the days when smoking in the office was a thing.
In 2013, after nearly 30 years at the EO, Janice decided it was time to retire. However, it wasn’t long before she decided that retirement wasn’t for her, so she returned to work. A few years later, another retirement party. But that didn’t stick either. Finally, in late 2017, she retired once and for all.
But, she still came into the EO‘s Pendleton office regularly to pay for her subscription and say hello. As the years went on, Janice’s hearing diminished and her voice got louder, so everyone knew when she was in the building.
Janice was always a generous donor to the United Way, loved her animals and read the EO every day. She was one of a kind.
