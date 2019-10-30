The multifamily and single-family housing markets are closely related. What’s good for one can be good for the other. In a normal free market housing cycle, jobs drive both markets. When new jobs come to town, it brings in more people, driving up rents.
When rents get high enough the top renters move up to buy single-family homes and apartment developers move in to build more apartments, filling the shortage. This supply and demand cycle has historically driven the single-family market with a steady stream of home buyers who have proven they can make a monthly payment.
Pendleton’s lack of new jobs and bleak population growth estimates, an increase of 21 people for 2020 and only a 0.3% annual increase over the next 20 years, means this town has some of the lowest rents and lowest growth projections in the state for a town of its size. With low rents come low housing prices and less development. Low rents and low housing prices are not enough to drive meaningful population growth. There must be substantial job growth to make a real difference.
When city officials dropped a grenade on the multifamily market by incentivizing the next 20 years worth of market rate apartments in only a couple of years, they not only wiped millions of dollars in value from current apartment owners, they also stunted the growth of the single-family market. A real twofer. With massive oversupply of market-rate apartments, there will be no driver of rents and less reason for someone to move up and buy a starter home.
As the city council’s version of rent control takes shape, landlords will be fighting for the limited number of people capable of paying at least $1,200 or more per month in rent. All of the 305 newly taxpayer-subsidized apartments will be targeting this price range. This is a full 200 more units than was recommended by the 2016 Sabino housing study. This is a category of apartment already with a surplus, according to a more recent housing study. Putting downward pressure on rents does not help existing landlords, new development or single-family builders. None of the taxpayer land or money thus far is going to address the shortage of $500 a month and below apartments, which has been identified as in great need by the same report.
City officials need to know that meddling with the free market every step of the way doesn’t really get us ahead. Through a free market, whatever needs to get built will get built. There is no need to pick winners and losers to solve these problems.
If the city needs tax dollars for street improvements, then bring in some well-paying jobs. Supply and demand will increase the tax base through appreciation of the existing housing stock. If there is a need for more single-family homes, then bring more jobs and the demand will push prices to the point that builders can build profitably. If the city wants to fix blighted houses, then bring more jobs and those houses will become too valuable to sit idle. Want more kids in the schools to stop declining enrollment? Bring more jobs. Nearly all these micromanaged problems can be solved through the free market and it starts with jobs, jobs, jobs.
Attacking each problem from the back end leads to free market destruction and city officials becoming the referees deciding who wins and who loses. Increasing the tax base on one hand is great, but if you’re shrinking it on the other hand by devaluing existing property and destroying someone’s business, that is bad policy.
The city council has been treating a symptom and not the root cause of the disease. Since city officials are unwilling to develop a fair and equal building incentive program for everyone who is building in all parts of town, why doesn’t the city council get out of the housing subsidy business altogether? Why not form a jobs committee instead? Bring well-paying jobs to Pendleton, then step back and get out of the way as market forces do the work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.