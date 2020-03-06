In my youth, I was a wanderer, working in outdoors wherever I went. That’s included ranching in Australia, farming in Israel, working in fishing and forestry in Norway, and forest and wildlife management in Africa. When I got to the Wallowas in 1999, I didn’t want to wander anymore — my family and I felt at home. A large part of that feeling came from the warmth and character of this community. The other part was the community’s commitment to land stewardship. Joining Wallowa Resources was a natural fit — with its mission to help people make a living from the land. I joined a team investing in people and businesses that take care of the forest, rangelands, and farmlands of Eastern Oregon.
In my 20 years in Wallowa County, one thing has become abundantly clear: Our forests have changed considerably over the last century, and so too have our wildfires. Wildfires are more frequent, burning and impacting more acres. Surveys reveal that the overwhelming majority of people understand this — wildfires offer an important opportunity for bipartisan action that can unite Oregonians.
Forest cover across the northern Blues has expanded. Forest stands are characterized by more trees per acre, with more ladder fuels. Our forests have much higher fire connectivity. And our summers are hotter and drier. Rapid fire growth following lightning events with crowning, spotting and wind-driven runs are more common — as we experienced in 2015 with the Cornet-Windy Ridge Fire and the Grizzly Bear Complex Fire.
Three of Oregon’s biggest fire years in the last 50 years were 2015, 2017 and 2018. In the dry forests of Eastern Oregon, it’s no longer about one summer being unusually bad for fires. The northern Blues are predicted to have the greatest increase in fire frequency and severity of any region in Oregon. This poses significant risks to our communities, to homes, to the lives of residents, tourists and firefighters, and to our natural resource way of life.
In rural Oregon, most of our counties haven’t bounced back from the Great Recession of 2008-09 in terms of total employment and revenue. We can’t ignore this kind of risk to our livelihoods and wildlife habitat anymore without doing anything about it.
Even after a fire is put out, recovery is hard in our climate. Fires affect the quality of our air, our water, our soil, and our plant life. Wildfires create openings for invasive grasses to move in, further increasing the risk of wildfire spread in the future. The soil can also be affected by fires, causing erosion and reducing a forest’s natural ability to regenerate itself. Prior to the 2020 wildfire season, we need to organize and act to get ahead of the problem and change things.
That’s why I joined the Governor’s Council on Wildfire Response last year — to bring my training in forestry and my real-life experience working in Eastern Oregon. The council analyzed the systems in place to respond to wildfires and gave our honest assessment of what’s working well and what’s not. We recommended necessary course corrections: fuel reduction through forest thinning and controlled burns, landscape restoration, and proactive community response to protect those most vulnerable to smoke and fire. We recommended a before/during/after strategy of dealing with fires, from mitigation to suppression to recovery. If we enact these new recommendations, and commit to them for the long term, they should reduce the number of large fires and their impact — their occurrences, size, cost, and long-term effects.
We need our representatives in Salem to come through with the leadership, commitment and funding to implement these urgent changes. Evidence from fires across the West is clear — the public and private cost of suppression alone and the wildfire impacts to lives, property, resource values and economic activity is 10 times greater than strategic investment now. It’s absurd to delay action any longer. If we act now, we have a real opportunity to reduce risk and improve the health and condition of our forests, communities, and economies for the long run. It’s a win-win.
For too long, this conversation has been polarized by advocates of resource use or protection. We must come together and take a wider, community view about wildfires, based on the values that are important to us as Oregonians — protecting our land, our homes, and our businesses.
